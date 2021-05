El testimonio de un cura argentino en la Franja de Gaza: “Esto es una guerra sucia”

OPSHOT - Palestinian paramedics evacuate a girl from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, following massive Israeli bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave. - Israel's army said it had bombed the home of the political leader of Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as the UN Security Council was to meet amid global alarm about the escalating conflict. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

Agencia AFP