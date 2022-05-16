Ir al contenido
CORRECTION / A motorist drives a scooter along a bridge in the city of Nasiriyah in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province on May 16, 2022 amidst a heavy dust storm. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: BYLINE [Asaad NIAZI] instead of [Sabah ARAR]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.

En fotos: impresionante tormenta de arena en Bagdad obliga a cerrar escuelas y aeropuertos

CORRECTION / A motorist drives a scooter along a bridge in the city of Nasiriyah in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province on May 16, 2022 amidst a heavy dust storm. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: BYLINE [Asaad NIAZI] instead of [Sabah ARAR]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.ASAAD NIAZI - AFP

Los iraquíes se despertaron este lunes con un cielo color ocre provocado por una nueva tormenta de arena que obligó a cerrar los aeropuertos y administraciones públicas y a suspender los exámenes en escuelas y universidades

LA NACION
La última tormenta de este tipo causó problemas respiratorios en una parte de la población, provocó un muerto y más de 5.000 personas tuvieron que recibir atención médica en hospitales
La última tormenta de este tipo causó problemas respiratorios en una parte de la población, provocó un muerto y más de 5.000 personas tuvieron que recibir atención médica en hospitalesAmeer Al-Mohammedawi - dpa
A primera hora del lunes, los techos de la ciudad, los autos estacionados en las calles e incluso los muebles de las casas estaban cubiertos por una capa de fina arena color ocre
A primera hora del lunes, los techos de la ciudad, los autos estacionados en las calles e incluso los muebles de las casas estaban cubiertos por una capa de fina arena color ocreSABAH ARAR - AFP
La espesa nube de polvo impedía a los residentes ver a pocos metros
La espesa nube de polvo impedía a los residentes ver a pocos metros Ameer Al-Mohammedawi - dpa
Debido a una "visibilidad de 300 metros", la autoridad aeroportuaria de Bagdad anunció "el cierre del espacio aéreo y la interrupción del tráfico en el aeropuerto" durante todo el día, según la agencia oficial de noticias INA
Debido a una "visibilidad de 300 metros", la autoridad aeroportuaria de Bagdad anunció "el cierre del espacio aéreo y la interrupción del tráfico en el aeropuerto" durante todo el día, según la agencia oficial de noticias INASABAH ARAR - AFP
Al menos siete de las 18 provincias del país anunciaron el cierre de las administraciones públicas, a excepción de las de salud
Al menos siete de las 18 provincias del país anunciaron el cierre de las administraciones públicas, a excepción de las de saludAYMAN HENNA - AFP
También cerraron todas las escuelas del país y se pospusieron los exámenes hasta el martes, indicó el ministerio de Educación
También cerraron todas las escuelas del país y se pospusieron los exámenes hasta el martes, indicó el ministerio de EducaciónSABAH ARAR - AFP
La tormenta se disipará gradualmente a partir del lunes por la noche, según el servicio meteorológico
La tormenta se disipará gradualmente a partir del lunes por la noche, según el servicio meteorológicoSABAH ARAR - AFP
Desde mediados de abril, Irak ha sufrido ocho tormentas
Desde mediados de abril, Irak ha sufrido ocho tormentasHadi Mizban - AP
Irak es considerado como uno de los cinco países del mundo más vulnerables a los efectos del cambio climático y la desertificación
Irak es considerado como uno de los cinco países del mundo más vulnerables a los efectos del cambio climático y la desertificaciónSABAH ARAR - AFP
una vista de la orilla del río Tigris en la capital de Irak, Bagdad, en medio de una fuerte tormenta de arena
una vista de la orilla del río Tigris en la capital de Irak, Bagdad, en medio de una fuerte tormenta de arenaAYMAN HENNA - AFP
Un hombre conduce una moto a través de un puente en medio de una tormenta de arena que impide la visibilidad en Irak
Un hombre conduce una moto a través de un puente en medio de una tormenta de arena que impide la visibilidad en IrakASAAD NIAZI - AFP

Fotos: AFP, AP y DPA

Edición fotográfica: Fernanda Corbani

LA NACION
Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Exclusivo suscriptores

Ahora para comentar debés tener Acceso Digital.

Ingresá o suscribite

IngresáSuscribite
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión