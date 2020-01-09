La familia real británica está "dolida y decepcionada" tras el anuncio del príncipe Harry y Meghan
LONDRES (Reuters).- La familia real británica se sintió "dolida" y "decepcionada" por el impactante anuncio del príncipe Harry y su esposa, Meghan Merkle, de que se retirarán de sus cargos y pasarán más tiempo en Estados Unidos, dijo una fuente real.
El anuncio de Harry y Meghan, comunicado anoche en las redes sociales, parece haber tomado por sorpresa a la Reina Isabel II, la abuela de Harry, y al príncipe Carlos, su padre.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Según la cadena BBC, no se consultó a ningún miembro de la realeza antes de emitir la inesperada declaración de anoche.
Después de un año turbulento en el que se produjo un distanciamiento cada vez mayor con los medios de comunicación y una pelea con su hermano mayor, el Príncipe William, Harry dijo que la pareja esperaba ser independiente financieramente y crear una nueva organización benéfica, mientras continuaban con algunas de sus obligaciones reales.
El Palacio de Buckingham dijo que las conversaciones con Harry y Meghan se encontraban en una fase temprana.
"Entendemos su deseo de adoptar un enfoque diferente, pero estos son temas complicados que tomarán tiempo en resolverse", señalaron.