Murió durante un viaje a Venezuela Camilo Guevara March, hijo del Che Guevara

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 7, 2010, Camilo Guevara, son of Argentine-born guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara, speaks during an interview with AFP about unpublished material from a documentary on the life of his father, in Buenos Aires. - Camilo Guevara March, son of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, died on August 30, 2022, in Caracas at the age of 60 from a heart attack, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed. (Photo by Daniel GARCIA / AFP)

DANIEL GARCIA - AFP