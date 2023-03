Por la grave sequía en Uruguay, el embalse de Canelón Grande se quedó sin agua

Picture of the dried Canelon Grande reservoir (top), the dam-bridge and stream (foreground) just north of Canelones, in southern Uruguay, taken on March 14, 2023, as the country goes through a severe drought. - The reservoir's main purpose is to supply drinking water to the Metropolitan area of Montevideo, while it is also used in irrigation systems in the area. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

PABLO PORCIUNCULA - AFP