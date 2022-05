Rusia se ceba con Odessa tras la visita del líder de la UE: brutal bombardeo con misiles en la ciudad y la periferia

We are not intimidated by Russia.

Marking #EuropeDay🇪🇺 in Odesa🇺🇦 with @Denys_Shmyhal.@ZelenskyyUa joined us via video.



Your courage is impressive.

The EU’s humanitarian, economic and military support will not waver.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/y9x3FYlowW