Ucrania derribó 29 de los 30 misiles que le disparó Rusia en un nuevo ataque masivo

Today, the 🇷🇺 shelling of our Kherson region claimed the life of another child. A boy. His name was Vsevolod. He would have turned six years old in July.

It was another artillery attack by 🇷🇺 terrorists. People were just on the street near an ordinary store.



Regular 🇷🇺 shelling… pic.twitter.com/gsHZPNDpSd