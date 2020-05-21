Coronavirus: el actor de La ley y el orden, Nick Cordero, en grave estado
Nick Cordero, de 41 años, conocido por su intervención en la serie televisiva La ley y el orden, y por sus trabajos en Broadway, se encuentra batallando contra el coronavirus desde el 31 de marzo, cuando ingresó al centro médico Cedars-Sinai de Los Ángeles. Luego de que se le amputara una pierna por complicaciones en el tratamiento y sin afecciones preexistentes, a comienzos de esta semana Cordero había experimentado una leve mejoría al salir del coma en el que estaba.
Sin embargo, este miércoles, su esposa, Amanda Kloots, pidió que recen por su marido, porque su salud "está en caída".
"Desafortunadamante, Nick tuvo una mala mañana. Todo está en caída en este momento, así que les pido nuevamente que recen ahora mismo", suplicó la mujer, entre lágrimas, en un video que subió a sus historias de Instagram. "Por favor, ténganlo en sus plegarias hoy, yo sé que este virus no va a vencerlo", expresó.
La mujer de Nick Cordero cuenta que su esposo está grave por Covid -19- Fuente: Instagram00:54
Si bien Kloots no especificó qué le sucedió al actor en las últimas horas, el martes había compartido que Nick tenía una infección en su pulmón izquierdo.
La estrella canadiense de Broadway nominado al Tony, quien formó parte de obras como Rock of Ages, Waitress, A Bronx Tale y Bullets Over Broadway, ingresó al Cedars-Sinai de Los Ángeles tras sentir "una enorme dificultad al respirar". Luego de ser diagnosticado con neumonía, el actor dio positivo de coronavirus recién después del tercer test.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dear Nick, I miss you so much. Sometimes this whole thing doesn't even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you're going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can't wait to have you home. #day37
Días más tarde, los médicos debieron amputarle la pierna derecha. .
"Hemos tenido problemas con su pierna derecha, con la coagulación y la llegada de la sangre hasta los dedos de los pies, que no está sucediendo. Le dieron anticoagulantes pero lamentablemente éstos le provocaron un aumento en su presión, y le causaron una hemorragia gastrointestinal", contó su esposa en ese momento, quien está en permanente contacto con los seguidores de su marido, quien casi pierde la vida en su sinuosa lucha contra el Covid-19.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we've ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai [R] We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
"No está consciente de lo que pasa, perdió el pulso y hubo que resucitarlo, nos asustamos, les costó mucho traerlo de vuelta", informó el 11 de abril. Asimismo, Amanda no deja de publicar imágenes de Cordero en Instagram, manifestándole lo mucho que lo extraña tanto ella como el hijo que tienen en común, el pequeño de 10 meses, Elvis Eduardo.