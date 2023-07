Las perlitas que dejó la presentación de Messi en Inter Miami: desde el look de Antonella y la ausencia de Abel Pintos

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi (2nd L) is presented by (from R) owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

CHANDAN KHANNA - AFP