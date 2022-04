Arrestaron en Nueva York al principal sospechoso del tiroteo del subte en Brooklyn

This handout screen grab released on April 12, 2022 by the New York Police Department (NYPD), shows Frank James who is a person of interest in the investigation of a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022. - A massive manhunt was underway April 12, 2022 in New York for a man who shot 10 people on a packed subway train, donning a gas mask before setting off two smoke bombs and opening fire on terrified commuters. (Photo by Handout / NYPD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NYPD " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

HANDOUT - NYPD