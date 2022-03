Guerra Ucrania-Rusia: cómo podría afectar al mundo el bloqueo de Estados Unidos al petróleo ruso

A pump jack operates as the Sun begins to set on the western horizon Monday, March 7, 2022, near Pleasant Farms, an unincorporated community in southeastern Ector County, Texas. Oil prices are rising sharply again Tuesday as the U.S. prepares to ban crude oil imports from Russia in response to that country's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Jacob Ford - Odessa American