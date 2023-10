Armed law enforcement officials guard the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine early on October 26, 2023. A massive manhunt was under way on October 26 for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

JOSEPH PREZIOSO - AFP