Un listado con 298 de los libros prohibidos en Florida
Más de 350 títulos fueron restringidos en las bibliotecas de las escuelas públicas de un condado del estado; la veda incluye textos de Stephen King, R.R. Martin, John Grisham y Diana Gabaldon
El año pasado, Florida implementó más prohibiciones de libros que cualquier otro estado del país, lo que representa más del 40% de todas las restricciones en Estados Unidos, de acuerdo con un informe publicado por PEN America, una reconocida organización sin fines de lucro que se enfoca en crear conciencia acerca de la protección de la libertad de expresión, un derecho contenido en la primera enmienda del texto constitucional.
Días atrás, Florida se convirtió nuevamente en noticia luego de que más de 350 libros fuesen prohibidos en las bibliotecas de escuelas públicas del Condado de Collier, al suroeste del estado. En el extenso listado se incluyeron 16 títulos de Stephen King y otros autores como R.R. Martin, Joyce Carol Oates, John Grisham, Nora Roberts y Wiston Groom.
Lo anterior es posible gracias a que a partir del 1° de julio de este año entró en vigencia en el estado la ley 1069 que, de acuerdo con un comunicado de la oficina del gobernador Ron DeSantis, “protege a los estudiantes de tener que declarar sus pronombres en la escuela”. Además, este proyecto de ley amplía los derechos de los padres en la educación al prohibir la instrucción en el aula sobre orientación sexual e identidad de género desde preescolar hasta el octavo grado.
El texto legal establece que el contenido de un libro que “represente o describa una conducta sexual” puede ser impugnado y prohibido para enseñar temas relacionados con la orientación sexual e identidad de género. Ahora, para poder tener acceso a estos, deben ser los padres quienes autoricen expresamente que sus hijos puedan leerlos. Esto forma parte del paquete de leyes anunciado por el gobernador republicano como “Let Kids Be Kids” (en español, “dejen que los niños sean niños”.
En ese orden, no solo King opinó respecto a la prohibición de más de una decena de sus libros cuando expresó de forma irónica en su cuenta en la plataforma X: “¿16 de mis libros? Algo debo estar haciendo bien”, sino que Pink, la cantante, anunció que regalará 2000 libros prohibidos en varias de sus presentaciones al sur de Florida esta semana, en asociación con PEN America. Este martes y miércoles, la estadounidense estará en Miami y Sunrise en el marco de su gira “Trustfall Tour”.
A continuación, se ofrece un listado de 298 de los libros prohibidos en Florida y sus autores, de acuerdo con información tomada de la página web del Departamento de Educación de ese estado.
- 10 Things I Can See From Here (Carrie Mac)
- 33 Snowfish (Adam Rapp)
- A Complicated Love Story Set in Space (Shaun David Hutchinson)
- A Court of Frost and Starlight (Sarah J. Maas)
- A Court of Mist and Fury (Sarah J. Maas)
- A Court of Silver Flames (Sarah J. Maas)
- A Court of Thorns and Roses (Sarah J. Maas)
- A Court of Wings and Ruin (Sarah J. Maas)
- A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo (Jill Twiss)
- A Sitting in St. James (Rita Williams-Garcia)
- Ace of Spade (Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé)
- Alice on the Outside (Phyllis Reynolds Naylor)
- All American Boys (Jason Reynolds)
- All Boys Aren’t Blue (George M. Johnson)
- All the Things We Do in the Dark (Saundra Mitchell)
- Allegedly: A Novel (Tiffany D. Jackson)
- Almost Perfect (Brian Katcher)
- America (E.R. Frank)
- America: A Novel (E.R. Frank)
- American Psycho (Brett Ellis)
- Americanah: A Novel (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)
- Anatomy of a Single Girl: A Novel (Daria Snadowsky)
- And Tango Makes Three (Justin Richardson)
- Angus, Thongs, and Full Frontal Snogging: Confessions of Georgia Nicolson (Louise Rennison)
- Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaption (Ari Folman)
- Another Day (David Levithan)
- Antiracist Baby (Ibram Kendi)
- Any Way the Wind Blows (Rainbow Rowell)
- Ask the Passengers (A.S. King)
- Asking for It (Louise O’Neill)
- Assassination Classrom Vol. 8 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 1 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 10 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 13 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 14 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 15 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 16 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 17 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 18 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 2 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 20 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 3 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 4 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 5 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 6 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 7 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom Vol. 9 (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom-Swim Time (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom: Time for Sports Day (Book 11) (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom: Time to Go to School (Book 19) (Yusei Matsui)
- Assassination Classroom: Time to Say Thank You (Book 21) (Yusei Matsui)
- Beauty Queens (Libba Bray)
- Bed of Roses (Nora Roberts)
- Being Jazz (Jazz Jennings)
- Beloved (Toni Morrison)
- Blankets (Craig Thompson)
- Both Can Be True (Jules Machias)
- Boy Toy (Barry Lynga)
- Breathless (Jennifer Niven)
- Burned (Ellen Hopkins)
- Call Me By Your Name (Andre Aciman)
- Change of Heart (Jodi Picoult)
- Choke (Chuck Palahniuk)
- Chosen: A House of Night Novel (P.C. & Kristen Cast)
- Christian the Hugging Lion (Justin Richardson)
- Collateral (Ellen Hopkins)
- Concrete Rose (Angie Thomas)
- Crank (Ellen Hopkins)
- Crossings (Danielle Steel)
- Daddy (Danielle Steel)
- Damsel (Elana K. Arnold)
- Dancing in my Nuddy-Pants (Louise Rennison)
- Daring to Dream (Nora Roberts)
- Darius the Great Deserves Better (Adib Khorram)
- Dime (E.R. Frank)
- Drama (Raina Telgemeirer)
- Dreaming in Cuban (Cristina Garcia)
- Eleanor and Park (Rainbow Rowell)
- Empire of Storms (Sarah J. Maas)
- Every Last Breath (Jennifer L. Armentrout)
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (Jonathan Safran Foer)
- Fade (Lisa McMann)
- Fade; Wake Series, Book 2 (Lisa McMann)
- Fallout/Crank #3 (Ellen Hopkins)
- Families, Families, Families (Suzanne and Max Long)
- Fangirl (Rainbow Rowell)
- Fathers are Part of a Family (Lucia Raatma)
- Fight Club (Chuck Palahniuk)
- Finding the Dream (Nora Roberts)
- Fine Things (Danielle Steel)
- Flamer (Mike Curato)
- Flower For Algernon (Daniel Keyes)
- Flowers in the Attic (V.C. Andrews)
- Forever (Judy Blume)
- Foul is Fair (Hannah Capin)
- Friends Forever (Shannon Hale)
- Furyborn (Claire LeGrand)
- Gabi (Isabel Quintero)
- Gender Queer (Maia Kobabe)
- Ghost Boys (Jewell Parker Rhodes)
- Girl in Translation (Jean Kwok)
- Girl Parts (John M. Cusick)
- Go Ask Alice (Anonymous)
- Goth Girl Rising (Barry Lynga)
- Grace and Glory (Jennifer L. Armentrout)
- Graceling (Kristian Cashore)
- Grown (Tiffany D. Jackson)
- Half of a Yellow Sun (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)
- Handle with Care (Jodi Picoult)
- Happily Ever After (Nora Roberts)
- Heroine (Mindy McGinnis)
- History is All You Left Me (Adam Silvera)
- Hold Me Closer (David Leviathan)
- Holding the Dream (Nora Roberts)
- Hombody (Rupi Kaur)
- Home After Dark: A Novel (David Small)
- Homegoing (Yaa Gyasi)
- Hopeless (Colleen Hoover)
- House of Earth and Blood (Sarah J. Maas)
- House Rules (Jodi Picoult)
- Hunger (Roxane Gay)
- I am Jazz (Jessica Herthel)
- I am not your Mexican Daughter (Erika Sanchez)
- I Never (Laura Hopper)
- I’ll Give You the Sun (Jandy Nelson)
- Identical (Ellen Hopkins)
- If There’s No Tomorrow (Jennifer L. Armentrout)
- Impulse (Ellen Hopkins)
- In Our Mother’s House (Patricia Polacco)
- Insect (Laurence Mound)
- It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex and Sexual Health (Robie Harris & Michael Emberley)
- Jesus Land (Julia Scheeres)
- Jewels (Danielle Steel)
- Julian is a Mermaid (Jessica Love)
- Juliet Takes a Breath (Gabby Rivera)
- Kaffir Boy (Malk Mathbane)
- Kaleidiscope (Danielle Steel)
- Keeping Faith (Jodi Picoult)
- Killing Mr. Griffin (Lois Duncan)
- Kingdom of Ash (Sarah J. Maas)
- Kissing Kate (Lauren Myracle)
- L8r, G8r (Lauren Myracle)
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club (Malinda Lo)
- Leah on the Offbeat (Becky Albertaui)
- Leaving Time (Jodi Picoult)
- Lessons from a Dead Girl (Jo Knowles)
- Let’s Talk About It (Erika Moen & Matthew Nolan)
- Let’s Talk About It: Teen’s Guide (Erika Moen)
- Life is Funny (E.R. Frank)
- Lighter Than My Shadow (Katie Green)
- Like a Love Story (Abdi Naze)
- Lily and Dunkin (Donna Gephart)
- Little and Lion: A Novel (Brandy Colbert)
- Little Black Book for Girls (St. Stephen’s Community House)
- Little Rock Nine (Marshall Poe)
- Living Dead Girl (Elizabeth Scott)
- Lone Wolf (Jodi Picoult)
- Looking For Alaska (John Green)
- Losing Hope (Colleen Hoover)
- Love Lies Beneath (Ellen Hopkins)
- Lucky (Alice Sebold)
- Lucky (Marissa Stapley)
- Marvin Redpost: Is He a Girl? (Louis Sachar)
- Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (Jesse Andrews)
- Meow or Never (Jazz Taylor)
- Mercy (Jodi Picoult)
- Michelangelo (Mike Venzia)
- Milk and Honey (Rupi Kaur)
- Monday’s Not Coming (Tiffany D. Jackson)
- More Happy Than Not (Adam Silvera)
- Mothers are a Part of a Family (Lucia Raatma)
- My Hero Academia Origin: Vol. 5 (Kohei Horikoshi)
- My Sister’s Keeper (Jodi Picoult)
- Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe (Preston Norton)
- Nightingale (Amy Lukavics)
- Nineteen Minutes (Jodi Picoult)
- Not My Idea (Anastasia Higginbotham)
- Not That Bad (Roxanne Gay)
- One Man Guy (Michael Barakiva)
- Out of Darkness (Ashley P√©rez)
- Outlander (Diana Gabaldon)
- People Kill People (Ellen Hopkins)
- Perfect Match (Jodi Picoult)
- Perfect/#2 (Ellen Hopkins)
- Perfectly Good White Boy (Carrie Mesrobian)
- Picture Perfect (Jodi Picoult)
- Plain Truth (Jodi Picoult)
- Precious/Push (Sapphire)
- Punkzilla (Adam Rapp)
- Rainbow Boys (Alex Sanchez)
- Ramona Blue (Julie Murphy)
- Ready or Not: An All American Girl (Meg Cabot)
- Ready Player One (Ernest Cline)
- Real Live Boyfriends (E. Lockhart)
- Red at the Bone (Jacqueline Woodson)
- Red Hood (Elana Arnold)
- Red, White, and Royal Blue (Casey McQuiston)
- Relish: My Life in the Kitchen (Lucy Knisley)
- Remember When (Nora Roberts)
- Rhymes with Witches (Lauren Myracle)
- Running with Scissors: A Memoir (Augusten Burroughs)
- Salem Falls (Jodi Picoult)
- Savage Inequalities (Jonathan Kozol)
- Savor the Moment (Nora Roberts)
- Second Glance (Jodi Picoult)
- Shine (Lauren Myracle)
- Sing You Home (Jodi Picoult)
- Sitches: A Memoir (David Small)
- Sold (Patricia McCormick)
- Songs of a Humpback Whale (Jodi Picoult)
- Speak (Laurie Halse Anderson)
- Special Delivery (Danielle Steel)
- Spinning (Tillie Walden)
- Stained (Jennifer Richard Jacobson)
- Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You (Jason Reynolds)
- Strange Truth (Maggie Thrash)
- Strangers Assume my Girlfriend is a Nurse (Shane Burcaw)
- Summary of a Stolen Life (Jaycee Dugard)
- The 57 Bus (Dashka Slater)
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian (Sherman Alexie)
- The Art of Junji Ito: Twisted Visions (Junji Ito)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain (Carth Stein)
- The Art of Starving (Sam J. Miller)
- The Best Laid Plans (Cameron Lund)
- The Black Flamingo (Dean Atta)
- The Bluest Eye (Toni Morrison)
- The Carnival at Bray (Jessie Ann Foley)
- The Color of Earth (Kim Dong-hwa)
- The Family Book (Todd Parr)
- The Female of the Species (Mindy McGinnis)
- The Fire Next Time (James Baldwin)
- The Fixer (Bernard Malamud)
- The Freedom Writer’s Diary (Erin Gruwell)
- The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue (Mackenzi Lee)
- The Girl Who Fell From the Sky: A Novel (Heidi W. Durrow)
- The God of Small Things (Roy Arundhati)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Margaret Atwood)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Graphic Novel (Margaret Atwood)
- The Hate U Give (Angie Thomas)
- The Haters (Jesse Andrews)
- The House of Spirits (Isabel Allende)
- The Invisible Life of Addue LaRue (V.E. Schwab)
- The Kite Runner (Khaled Hosseini)
- The Love Interest (Cole Dietrich)
- The Lovely Bones (Alice Sebold)
- The Midnight Lie (Marie Rutkoski)
- The Nowhere Girls (Amy Reed)
- The Pact (Jodi Picoult)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Stephen Chbosky)
- The Poet X (Elizabeth Acevedo)
- The Sea of Tranquility (Katja Millay)
- The Sky is Everywhere (Jandy Nelson)
- The Storyteller (Jodi Picoult)
- The Sun and Her Flowers (Rupi Kaur)
- The Talk (Darrin Bell)
- The Tenth Circle (Jodi Picoult)
- The Testaments (Margaret Atwood)
- The Truth About Alice (Jennifer Mathieu)
- The You I’ve Never Known (Ellen Hopkins)
- Thirteen Reasons Why (Jay Asher)
- This Book is Gay (Juno Dawson)
- This One Summer (Mariko Tamaki)
- Throne of Glass (Sarah J. Maas)
- Tilt (Ellen Hopkins)
- Tilt #2 (Ellen Hopkins)
- Touch (Francine Prose)
- Tower of Dawn; Thone of Glass Series, Book 6 (Sarah J. Maas)
- Traffick (Ellen Hopkins)
- Triangles (Ellen Hopkins)
- Tricks (Ellen Hopkins)
- TTFN (Lauren Myracle)
- Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines (Nic Sheff)
- Two Boys Kissing (David Levithan)
- Unpregnant (Jenni Hendriks)
- Unravel Me (Tehereh Mafi)
- Vampire Academy #1 (Richelle Mead)
- Vanishing Acts (Jodi Picoult)
- Vision in White (Nora Roberts)
- Wanderlust (Danielle Steel)
- Watchmen (Alan Moore)
- Water for Elephants (Sara Gruen)
- We Are the Ants (Shaun David Hutchinson)
- What Girls are Made Of (Elana K. Arnold)
- What My Mother Doesn’t Know (Sonya Jones)
- What on Earth is a Pangolin (Edward Ricciuti)
- When Aidan Became a Brother (Kyle Lukoff)
- Where I End & You Begin (Preston Norton)
- Where the Crawdads Sing (Delia Owens)
- Wicked: Life & Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (Gregory Maquire)
- Will Grayson, Will Grayson (John Green & David Levithan)
- Will We Ever Grow Organs? (Dr. Paolo Macchiarini)
- Wings (Danielle Steel)
- Winners (Danielle Steel)
- Yolk (Mary Choi)
- YOLO (Lauren Myracle)
- You Don’t Have to be Everything: Poems for Girls Becoming Themselves (Diana Whitney)
- You Too? 25 Voices Share Their Me Too Stories (Janet Gurtler)
- Zahra’s Paradise (Khalil Amir)
