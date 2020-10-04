LA NACION | Lifestyle | Lifestyle

La tribu con una mutación genética que causa sorpresa por sus ojos azules y brillantes

Los ojos brillantes color azul turquesa son causados por una mutación hereditaria
Los ojos brillantes color azul turquesa son causados por una mutación hereditaria Crédito: Instagram
4 de octubre de 2020  • 10:56

Unas misteriosas fotos de una tribu en Indonesia generaron una fuerte sorpresa en la comunidad virtual. En las imágenes se puede ver a varias personas con ojos color azul brillante, una condición genética muy particular que se debe a una mutación hereditaria.

Las imágenes fueron publicadas por el fotógrafo Korchnoi Pasaribu en su cuenta de Instagram, quien quedó fascinado ante el intenso azul de los pobladores de la isla de Buton.

Según escribió el mismo fotógrafo, al parecer los habitantes del lugar tienen el "síndrome de Waardenburg, que es un trastorno genético poco común que causa ojos azules". Sin embargo, Pasaribu aclaró que no se quejan sobre su visión, aunque "el exceso de luz les puede provocar lágrimas".

View this post on Instagram

. ~ Kekurangan yang menjadi Kelebihan ~ Hitam Biru - Biru Biru - Biru Hitam Syawal - Fardan - Ditra dibalut tenunan khas Buton Mereka pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan mata mereka menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatan mereka, hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata. Dibalik kekurangan itu, mereka punya mata biru yg indah. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 Exif : 1/400s , F1.8, ISO 400 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #kamuharustau

A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on

Las fotos fueron subidas a mediados de septiembre y en su mayoría se puede ver a niños o adolescentes vestidos con sus vestimentas tradicionales mirando fijamente a la cámara. Mientras algunos tienen ambos ojos del color azul turquesa, otros solo tienen un ojo de ese color y otro marrón.

De acuerdo con la Federación Argentina de Sociedades de Otorrinolaringología, "el síndrome de Waardenburg se caracteriza por la presencia de hipoacusia neurosensorial y desórdenes pigmentarios en la piel, los ojos y el cabello". Muchas veces el síndrome va acompañado de una discapacidad auditiva. "Se estima que la hipoacusia neurosensorial bilateral acontece en el 25% de los casos de Waardenburg tipo I y en el 50 % de los tipo II", aclaran en la entidad.

