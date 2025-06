El súbito movimiento de la Corte que terminó con Cristina

Argentine former Economy Minister and former presidential candidate Sergio Massa (R) arrives at the headquarters of the Justicialist Party, where former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is meeting with political leaders in Buenos Aires on June 10, 2025. Argentina's corruption-convicted ex-president Cristina Kirchner on Monday urged supporters to "organize" as she faces possible arrest if her appeal is defeated. Kirchner was sentenced to six years' imprisonment in 2022 for fraud in the awarding of tenders for public works during her two-term 2007-2015 presidency. (Photo by Alessia MACCIONI / AFP)

ALESSIA MACCIONI - AFP