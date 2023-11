BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 20: Former President of Argentina Mauricio Macri leaves after a meeting with newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei at Libertador hotel on November 20, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to official results, Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza reached 55,69% of the votes and Sergio Massa of Union Por La Patria 44,30%, with 99,25 of the votes counted. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Marcos Brindicci - Getty Images South America