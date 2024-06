Milei en el G7: Así fue el saludo del presidente argentino con Meloni, el papa Francisco y Joe Biden

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva (L) and Argentinian President Javier Milei take part in a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean at the Borgo Egnazia resort during the G7 Summit in Savelletri near Bari, Italy, on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

MANDEL NGAN - AFP