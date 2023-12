Argentina's former president (2015-2019) Mauricio Macri gestures while leaving the polling station in Buenos Aires, during the presidential election runoff on November 19, 2023. Desperate for a way out of a crippling economic crisis, Argentines began voting Sunday in a nail-biter election between embattled Economy Minister Sergio Massa and the libertarian outsider Javier Milei. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

JUAN MABROMATA - AFP