Premios Oscar 2022: ‘Power of the Dog’, ‘Dune’ y ‘West Side Story’ lideran las nominaciones

Esta mañana se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022, los galardones de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. La ceremonia de entrega está programada para el 27 de marzo, pero aún se desconoce cómo se realizará, teniendo en cuenta el contexto pandémico que aún impacta en Estados Unidos y que obligó a cancelar los Grammy de este año (estaban anunciados para el 31 de enero y todavía no se definió la nueva fecha).

A continuación, la lista de nominados:

Mejor película

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Belfast

West Side Story

Licorice Pizza

Rey Richard

CODA

Dont’ Look Up

Drive My Car

El callejón de las almas perdidas

Mejor dirección

Vianney Le Caer - Invision

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Brannagh - Belfast

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Mejor actriz

Olivia Colman - La hija oscura

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas

Mejor actor

Will Smith - Rey Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... Boom!

Denzel Washington - La tragedia de Macbeth

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - Rey Richard

Jessie Buckley - La hija oscura

Judi Dench - Belfast

Mejor actor de reparto

Kodi Smit-McPhee- The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Mejor guion adaptado

The Power of the Dog

La hija oscura

CODA

Dune

Drive My Car

Mejor guion original

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Rey Richard

No miren arriba

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor fotografía

Dune

The Power of the Dog

La tragedia de Macbeth

El callejón de las almas perdidas

West Side Story

Mejor vestuario

Cruella

Dune

West Side Story

El callejón de las almas perdidas

Cyrano

Mejor edición

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Dont’ Look Up

Rey Richard

tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Dune

Cruella

House of Gucci

Coming to America

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

El callejón de las almas perdidas

West Side Story

La tragedia de Macbeth

The Power of the Dog

Mejor banda sonora

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Dont’ Look Up

Encanto

Madres paralelas

Mejor canción

“No Time To Die” - Sin tiempo para morir

“Dos oruguitas” - Encanto

“Be Alive” - Rey Richard

“Down to Joy” - Belfast

“Somehow You Do” - Four Good Days

Mejor sonido

Dune

Belfast

West Side Story

Sin tiempo para morir

The Power of the Dog

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa

Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

Sin tiempo para morir

Free Guy: tomando el control

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Luca

La Familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas

Flee

Raya y el último dragón

Mejor documental

Summer of Soul

Flee

Writing with Fire

Ascension

Attica

Mejor película extranjera

Drive My Car - Japón

The Worst Person in the World - Noruega, Francia, Dinamarca, Suecia

Flee - Estados Unidos, Dinamarca, Francia, Reino Unido, Suecia, Noruega

Fue la mano de Dios - Italia

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bután

Mejor cortometraje

The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

On My Mind

Please Hold

The Dress

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje documental

Three Songs for Benazir

The Queen of Basketball

When We Were Bullies

Audible

Lead me Home