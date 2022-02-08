Premios Oscar 2022: ‘Power of the Dog’, ‘Dune’ y ‘West Side Story’ lideran las nominaciones

La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar de este año está anunciada para el 27 de marzo próximo
Esta mañana se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022, los galardones de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. La ceremonia de entrega está programada para el 27 de marzo, pero aún se desconoce cómo se realizará, teniendo en cuenta el contexto pandémico que aún impacta en Estados Unidos y que obligó a cancelar los Grammy de este año (estaban anunciados para el 31 de enero y todavía no se definió la nueva fecha).
A continuación, la lista de nominados:
Mejor película
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Belfast
West Side Story
Licorice Pizza
Rey Richard
CODA
Dont’ Look Up
Drive My Car
El callejón de las almas perdidas
Mejor dirección
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Brannagh - Belfast
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Mejor actriz
Olivia Colman - La hija oscura
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas
Mejor actor
Will Smith - Rey Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... Boom!
Denzel Washington - La tragedia de Macbeth
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Mejor actriz de reparto
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - Rey Richard
Jessie Buckley - La hija oscura
Judi Dench - Belfast
Mejor actor de reparto
Kodi Smit-McPhee- The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Mejor guion adaptado
The Power of the Dog
La hija oscura
CODA
Dune
Drive My Car
Mejor guion original
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Rey Richard
No miren arriba
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor fotografía
Dune
The Power of the Dog
La tragedia de Macbeth
El callejón de las almas perdidas
West Side Story
Mejor vestuario
Cruella
Dune
West Side Story
El callejón de las almas perdidas
Cyrano
Mejor edición
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Dont’ Look Up
Rey Richard
tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Dune
Cruella
House of Gucci
Coming to America
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
El callejón de las almas perdidas
West Side Story
La tragedia de Macbeth
The Power of the Dog
Mejor banda sonora
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Dont’ Look Up
Encanto
Madres paralelas
Mejor canción
“No Time To Die” - Sin tiempo para morir
“Dos oruguitas” - Encanto
“Be Alive” - Rey Richard
“Down to Joy” - Belfast
“Somehow You Do” - Four Good Days
Mejor sonido
Dune
Belfast
West Side Story
Sin tiempo para morir
The Power of the Dog
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa
Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
Sin tiempo para morir
Free Guy: tomando el control
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Luca
La Familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas
Flee
Raya y el último dragón
Mejor documental
Summer of Soul
Flee
Writing with Fire
Ascension
Attica
Mejor película extranjera
Drive My Car - Japón
The Worst Person in the World - Noruega, Francia, Dinamarca, Suecia
Flee - Estados Unidos, Dinamarca, Francia, Reino Unido, Suecia, Noruega
Fue la mano de Dios - Italia
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bután
Mejor cortometraje
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
On My Mind
Please Hold
The Dress
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor cortometraje documental
Three Songs for Benazir
The Queen of Basketball
When We Were Bullies
Audible
Lead me Home
