Game Awards 2020: cuándo es la entrega de premios de la industria de los videojuegos

Esta es la séptima ocasión en la que se elegirán a los mejores juegos del año, los guiones más atractivos y las bandas de sonido que marcaron el año

La ceremonia de premiación de los mejores videojuegos del año (The Game Awards 2020) se hará desde las 20 (hora de la Argentina)
Hoy se hará la séptima edición de Game Awards, la ceremonia que elige a los mejores videojuegos del año, una suerte de Óscar de la industria del entretenimiento digital. Con la presencia de Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves y Reggie Fils-Aime, entre otros, se hará hoy, por streaming, la ceremonia que premia a los mejores videojuegos del año. También se espera que títulos como Fall Guys, Among Us y Call of Duty presenten nuevos mapas y funciones para sus juegos; en total serían entre 12 y 15 estrenos que se podrán ver durante la ceremonia.

Las actrices Gal Gadot y Brie Larson estarán en la ceremonia de entrega de los mejores videojuegos del año
Los videojuegos finalistas surgen de la selección que hicieron casi un centenar de medios y periodistas especializados, que también son quienes eligen a los ganadores, y de las opiniones de los usuarios, aunque en menor medida. La votación terminó ayer 9 de diciembre.

Cuándo y dónde ver la entrega de los premios

La transmisión oficial de los juegos se hará en el canal de Twitch oficial de The Game Awards a partir de las 20.30, hora de la Argentina. También se podrá ver por YouTube, Twitter y Facebook, todo en vivo

Todos los nominados de The Game Awards 2020

Juego del año

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Direccción

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Narrativa

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
  • Hades (Greg Kasavin)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Dirección artística

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Banda sonora

  • DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)Hades (Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Diseño de audio

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Actuación

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

De impacto

  • If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
  • Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Persistente

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Indie

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Móvil

  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Acción

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Aventura/acción

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

De Rol

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
  • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

De lucha

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Familiar

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Estrategia/simulación

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Deportivo/conducción

  • Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Multijugador

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Debutantes

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
  • Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

