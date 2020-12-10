Game Awards 2020: cuándo es la entrega de premios de la industria de los videojuegos
Esta es la séptima ocasión en la que se elegirán a los mejores juegos del año, los guiones más atractivos y las bandas de sonido que marcaron el año
Hoy se hará la séptima edición de Game Awards, la ceremonia que elige a los mejores videojuegos del año, una suerte de Óscar de la industria del entretenimiento digital. Con la presencia de Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves y Reggie Fils-Aime, entre otros, se hará hoy, por streaming, la ceremonia que premia a los mejores videojuegos del año. También se espera que títulos como Fall Guys, Among Us y Call of Duty presenten nuevos mapas y funciones para sus juegos; en total serían entre 12 y 15 estrenos que se podrán ver durante la ceremonia.
Los videojuegos finalistas surgen de la selección que hicieron casi un centenar de medios y periodistas especializados, que también son quienes eligen a los ganadores, y de las opiniones de los usuarios, aunque en menor medida. La votación terminó ayer 9 de diciembre.
Cuándo y dónde ver la entrega de los premios
La transmisión oficial de los juegos se hará en el canal de Twitch oficial de The Game Awards a partir de las 20.30, hora de la Argentina. También se podrá ver por YouTube, Twitter y Facebook, todo en vivo
Todos los nominados de The Game Awards 2020
Juego del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Direccción
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Narrativa
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Dirección artística
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Banda sonora
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)
Diseño de audio
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Actuación
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
De impacto
- If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Persistente
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Indie
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Móvil
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Acción
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Aventura/acción
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
De Rol
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
De lucha
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)
Familiar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Estrategia/simulación
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Deportivo/conducción
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Multijugador
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Debutantes
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)