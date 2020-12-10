Game Awards 2020: cuándo es la entrega de premios de la industria de los videojuegos

Here's how to watch #TheGameAwards live and free today:



🔴 YouTube (4K): https://t.co/EwYeG9THmQ

🔴 Twitch (With Drops): https://t.co/31TKkdINfd

🔴 Twitter: https://t.co/9Gkeji3HKs

🔴 Facebook: https://t.co/oZqOQZ4UnM



And 45 other global platforms:https://t.co/LbqKX7cD6n pic.twitter.com/SFnwogQVKQ