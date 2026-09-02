1 adult hurt, no kids harmed after shooting at Virginia elementary school, official says

An adult was wounded in a shooting at a Virginia elementary school Wednesday morning, according to an official who responded to the scene and confirmed no children were injured.

Jim Wood, a Waynesboro city council member whose district includes Westwood Hills Elementary School, said the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter is no longer a threat. He declined to elaborate on the suspect's status.

“This is a one-on-one incident,” said Wood, who was at a nearby event and went to the scene. He later went to a church, where he said children were being reunited with their families.

The adult victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Wood said.

Wood said he could not identify the suspect or confirm any connection between that person and the victim.

Video from local media showed several emergency vehicles outside the school. Authorities are planning to share more details this afternoon, he said.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she was monitoring the incident.

“My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school,” Spanberger said. “Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene.”

Waynesboro is about 96 miles (155 km) northwest of Richmond.

Rankin reported from Richmond, Virginia. Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia.