1 officer killed and 3 wounded in a firefight with a suspect in Lakewood, Colorado

A suburban Denver officer died and three others were wounded during a shootout on a public transit bus that ended with police killing the gunman, law enforcement authorities said Friday. A bystander was injured.

The Lakewood officers responded to a call Thursday evening about a suspicious person attempting to get on a public bus, police spokesperson John Romero said during a news conference. The person may have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier that day, he said.

The man began shooting when officers boarded the Regional Transportation District bus and they fired back, killing the man, authorities said in an update on social media. The RTD provides light and commuter rail and bus service throughout the metro area and to Denver International Airport.

A witness, Teddy O’Brien, said he and several other drivers were stopped at a red light near the bus on the other side of the street when the shooting happened. He said several police cruisers surrounded the bus and officers rushed to it. He said the lights inside the bus were on, and he saw only one or two passengers in the back. Then he saw one of the officers get on the bus and walk into the aisle.

“As soon as they get onto the bus on the other side, shots just start ringing out from both sides,” O’Brien told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday.

The three surviving officers were in stable condition at local hospitals Thursday night, police said. The bystander's condition wasn't known, and it wasn't clear how they were injured. The names of those involved have not been released.

“Words cannot express the profound sorrow our department and community feel tonight over the loss of our fallen hero, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Lakewood,” the police department posted on social media. “Our hearts are heavy, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their loved ones, lifting them up in unwavering support, love, and prayer during this unimaginable time.”

Some victims released from the hospital

On Friday, everyone injured in the confrontation who was admitted to Denver Health Medical Center was discharged Friday morning, hospital spokesperson Deydra Bringas said. She deferred to Lakewood police to disclose how many people that was, how many of them were officers and the nature of their injuries.

Another person injured in the shootout was being treated Friday at CommonSpirit — St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, hospital spokesperson Lindsay Radford said. Radford said she did not have more information on that person, but said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they planned to give another update on Friday.

The shootout happened at a busy intersection about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of downtown Denver.

Police calls involving Denver buses included a 13-year-old boy who in 2024 allegedly shot and killed a 60-year-old man whose leg was blocking the aisle.

Witness describes moments of terror as gunfire erupts

O'Brien, a 23-year-old AI consultant from Denver, said he tried to duck down in his car and protect himself as the shots rang out.

“It was just scary, I didn’t know what to do besides that,” he said. "I didn’t want like a stray bullet to hit me. It sounded at that point that bullets were flying everywhere.”

O'Brien said the inside of the bus appeared to get smoky during the shootout and he saw flashes of light in the haze, believing they were the gunfire. He said the officer in the aisle appeared to wince and step back as the shooting began.

“I honestly never thought I would see something like that in my lifetime,” he said. “I think that was a hard thing to witness. I think I saw the suspect getting hit with bullets. That to me is kind of hard to wrap my head around at this point.”

O'Brien, who wasn't injured, said he initially thought he heard more than 30 gunshots fired, but later dropped that estimate to around 20 after seeing video on social media.

Police gather to pay tribute to the officer who died

At a hospital after the shooting, dozens of area police officers assembled outside and a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” in tribute to the officer who was killed. A long procession of police vehicles then left the hospital for the county coroner's office.

Outside the Lakewood Police Department on Friday, people were placing flowers on the hood of a police SUV — a growing memorial to the officer.

Lakewood police said officers from neighboring law enforcement agencies were helping with patrols and responses to calls as department members grieve and offer support to one another.

In Lakewood, a city of nearly 157,000 people, police officers are called police agents, because the department was modeled after the FBI when it began operations in 1970, according to the agency's website.

Condolences to the officers and their families poured in on social media.

Gov. Jared Polis and others said they were heartbroken.

“Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety everyday,” Polis said in a statement. “Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities.”

The Regional Transportation District said it is deeply concerned by the shooting and is fully cooperating with police as they conduct their investigation.

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut, and Gruver from Fort Collins, Colorado. Associated Press writer Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed.