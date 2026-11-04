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2026-27 Champions League Glance

European football clubs continue the league phase schedule; teams compete across multiple matchdays through December

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2026-27 Champions League GlanceArchivo

All Times Eastern

League Phase

Home teams listed first

Matchday 3

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Fenerbahçe 2, Slavia Prague 2

Borussia Dortmund 2, Sabah 1

Roma 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, Porto 0

Liverpool 4, Villarreal 3

Manchester City 5, AEK Athens 1

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Barcelona 2

Napoli 4, Bodø/Glimt 3

Stuttgart 1, Atlético Madrid 1

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Como 4, Manchester United 1

Galatasaray 4, Lille 2

Aston Villa 3, Viking 1

Club Brugge 3, Lens 0

Bayern München 2, Arsenal 2

Inter Milan 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Real Madrid 4, RB Leipzig 1

Real Betis 1, Feyenoord 0

LASK 3, Sporting CP 2

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Sporting CP 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Galatasaray 2, Stuttgart 0

Bayern Munich 2, Atletico Madrid 0

Barcelona 3, Aston Villa 0

Inter Milano 3, Feyenoord 0

Bodoe/Glimt 0, Lille 0

LASK 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

Manchester United 3, Roma 2

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Villarreal 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Real Madrid 3, AEK Athens 2

Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis Seville, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Racing Club De Lens vs. Como, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Viking vs. Sabah Masazir, 3 p.m.

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK, 12:45 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Como vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Sabah vs. Barcelona, 12:45 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Viking, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe, 3 p.m.

Lille vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Viking vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Sabah Masazir, 12:45 p.m.

AEK Athens vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Roma vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Real Betis Seville vs. Como, 12:45 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milano, 3 p.m.

LASK vs. Fenerbahce, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Racing Club De Lens vs. Bodoe/Glimt, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

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