2026-27 Champions League Glance
European football clubs continue the league phase schedule; teams compete across multiple matchdays through December
- 1 minuto de lectura'
All Times Eastern
League Phase
Home teams listed first
Matchday 3
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Fenerbahçe 2, Slavia Prague 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Sabah 1
Roma 4, Slovan Bratislava 0
PSV Eindhoven 1, Porto 0
Liverpool 4, Villarreal 3
Manchester City 5, AEK Athens 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4, Barcelona 2
Napoli 4, Bodø/Glimt 3
Stuttgart 1, Atlético Madrid 1
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Como 4, Manchester United 1
Galatasaray 4, Lille 2
Aston Villa 3, Viking 1
Club Brugge 3, Lens 0
Bayern München 2, Arsenal 2
Inter Milan 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Real Madrid 4, RB Leipzig 1
Real Betis 1, Feyenoord 0
LASK 3, Sporting CP 2
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Sporting CP 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Galatasaray 2, Stuttgart 0
Bayern Munich 2, Atletico Madrid 0
Barcelona 3, Aston Villa 0
Inter Milano 3, Feyenoord 0
Bodoe/Glimt 0, Lille 0
LASK 4, Slovan Bratislava 0
Manchester United 3, Roma 2
Paris Saint-Germain 6, Villarreal 0
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Real Madrid 3, AEK Athens 2
Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2
Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis Seville, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Racing Club De Lens vs. Como, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Viking vs. Sabah Masazir, 3 p.m.
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK, 12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Como vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Lens, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Sabah vs. Barcelona, 12:45 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Viking, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe, 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Viking vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Sabah Masazir, 12:45 p.m.
AEK Athens vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Roma vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Real Betis Seville vs. Como, 12:45 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milano, 3 p.m.
LASK vs. Fenerbahce, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Racing Club De Lens vs. Bodoe/Glimt, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
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