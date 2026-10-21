2026-27 Champions League Glance
Tournament matches continue through the league phase; clubs compete for points across several scheduled matchdays
- 1 minuto de lectura'
All Times Eastern
League Phase
Home teams listed first
Matchday 2
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Sporting CP 2, Lens 0
Sabah 2, Slavia Prague 0
Club Brugge 4, Inter Milan 3
Arsenal 3, Lille 0
Atlético Madrid 2, Manchester United 0
RB Leipzig 1, PSV Eindhoven 0
Villarreal 3, Napoli 1
Barcelona 4, Galatasaray 1
Viking 3, Bayern München 3
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Feyenoord 3, Como 2
Liverpool 6, LASK 3
Real Madrid 4, Roma 3
Aston Villa 6, Fenerbahçe 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 3, AEK Athens 1
Bodø/Glimt 1, Borussia Dortmund 0
Paris Saint-Germain 4, Manchester City 2
Real Betis 3, Porto 2
Stuttgart 3, Slovan Bratislava 0
Matchday 3
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Fenerbahçe 2, Slavia Prague 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Sabah 1
Roma 4, Slovan Bratislava 0
PSV Eindhoven 1, Porto 0
Liverpool 4, Villarreal 3
Manchester City 5, AEK Athens 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4, Barcelona 2
Napoli 4, Bodø/Glimt 3
Stuttgart 1, Atlético Madrid 1
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Como 4, Manchester United 1
Galatasaray 4, Lille 2
Aston Villa vs. Viking, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Lens, 3 p.m.
Bayern München vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Real Betis vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. LASK, 3 p.m.
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart, 12:45 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Roma, 3 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m.
Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Lens vs. Como, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Viking vs. Sabah, 3 p.m.
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK, 12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Como vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Lens, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Sabah vs. Barcelona, 12:45 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Viking, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe, 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
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