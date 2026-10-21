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2026-27 Champions League Glance

Tournament matches continue through the league phase; clubs compete for points across several scheduled matchdays

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2026-27 Champions League Glance
2026-27 Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern

League Phase

Home teams listed first

Matchday 2

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Sporting CP 2, Lens 0

Sabah 2, Slavia Prague 0

Club Brugge 4, Inter Milan 3

Arsenal 3, Lille 0

Atlético Madrid 2, Manchester United 0

RB Leipzig 1, PSV Eindhoven 0

Villarreal 3, Napoli 1

Barcelona 4, Galatasaray 1

Viking 3, Bayern München 3

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Feyenoord 3, Como 2

Liverpool 6, LASK 3

Real Madrid 4, Roma 3

Aston Villa 6, Fenerbahçe 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, AEK Athens 1

Bodø/Glimt 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Manchester City 2

Real Betis 3, Porto 2

Stuttgart 3, Slovan Bratislava 0

Matchday 3

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Fenerbahçe 2, Slavia Prague 2

Borussia Dortmund 2, Sabah 1

Roma 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, Porto 0

Liverpool 4, Villarreal 3

Manchester City 5, AEK Athens 1

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Barcelona 2

Napoli 4, Bodø/Glimt 3

Stuttgart 1, Atlético Madrid 1

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Como 4, Manchester United 1

Galatasaray 4, Lille 2

Aston Villa vs. Viking, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Bayern München vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. LASK, 3 p.m.

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart, 12:45 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Roma, 3 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Lens vs. Como, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Viking vs. Sabah, 3 p.m.

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK, 12:45 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Como vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Sabah vs. Barcelona, 12:45 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Viking, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe, 3 p.m.

Lille vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

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