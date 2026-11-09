49ers cruise past Raiders 38-17

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD and the San Francisco 49ers had five takeaways in the second half to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 on Sunday.

The 49ers (7-1) broke the game open in the third quarter thanks to the opportunistic defense starting on the first play from scrimmage when rookie Jaden Dugger returned a pass from Kirk Cousins 35 yards for the score.

Las Vegas (4-5) answered on the next drive with a touchdown pass from Cousins to Brock Bowers before the giveaways took over the game.

The Raiders were set up with good field position after Treydan Stukes intercepted Purdy but Fred Warner forced a fumble from Bowers.

Las Vegas stopped Purdy on a fourth down sneak but couldn’t capitalize when Michael Mayer lost a fumble just before crossing the goal line.

Purdy responded with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins to make it 35-17.

Cousins then threw two interceptions in the fourth, including one that was picked off by Renardo Green in the end zone.

San Francisco had five takeaways in the second half for the first time since doing it 20 years ago against the Raiders at Candlestick Park.

Purdy finished 17 for 25 for 232 yards and three total touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns.

Cousins threw for 216 yards but had three interceptions.

The Raiders tied an NFL record by allowing at least 30 points in six straight games in the same season, becoming the fifth team ever to do that.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first three drives against an overmatched Raiders defense with McCaffrey scoring on a pass and run and Purdy scoring on a 1-yard run.

The Raiders scored on a 1-yard sneak by Cousins and a long field goal from Matt Gay to trail 21-10 at the half.

Return to the Bay

The Raiders played their first regular-season game in the Bay Area since moving from Oakland to Las Vegas after the 2019 season.

There was a larger-than-usual contingent of visiting fans at Levi’s Stadium with many of the old Raiders fans taking advantage of the game near their homes.

Injuries

Raiders: OL Trey Zuhn left the game in the second half with a concussion.

49ers: Rookie DT Gracen Halton was taken off the field on a cart with an air cast on his left leg after getting injured in fourth quarter. … Green left the game after his interception with a back injury.

Up next

Raiders: Host Seattle on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here