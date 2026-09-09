49ers DT Alfred Collins is out for the season after injuring his knee in Melbourne, Shanahan says

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins is out for the season after tearing his patellar tendon, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa remain on track to play in the Niners’ opener, but Shanahan isn’t sure exactly how much each veteran star will see the field.

Collins was injured during practice at AAMI Park on Tuesday with the 49ers, who face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday morning.

“That was a big loss,” said Shanahan, whose team also lost defensive end Sam Okuayinonu to a right foot injury. “We've lost two D-linemen pretty much for the year after (final roster) cuts, before the first game, which is going to be a huge challenge. It's real unfortunate for him.”

Collins made 16 tackles in 16 games as a backup lineman during his rookie season, but he is well-known to Rams fans as the hero of the short-handed 49ers' improbable 26-23 overtime victory at SoFi Stadium last season. The rookie lineman forced and recovered a fumble by Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams late in regulation, preventing a go-ahead touchdown.

Collins was likely to play extensively as the 49ers' probable starting nose tackle this season. and his absence will test the depth on an already thin unit.

Defensive tackle Gracen Helton and defensive end Romello Height are both limited in practice by ankle injuries, while undrafted rookie defensive tackle James Thompson missed practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

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