AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Raheem Morris walked to the lectern Thursday morning as if he was laboring to breathe in Colorado’s thin air.

“I’m out of breath right now,” San Francisco’s defensive coordinator said.

Morris was playing up the effects of the altitude at the Air Force Academy, which is 7,258 feet above sea level The 49ers' facility in Santa Clara, California, is at sea level, so San Francisco opted to practice in Colorado this week to prepare for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca , where the elevation is 95 feet higher than the Air Force Academy.

The Vikings chose to practice in Minnesota rather than try to to adjust to the altitude ahead of time.

“You won’t see the effect obviously into the game, but obviously, definitely good to get out here and get used to it,” Morris said.

The 49ers have historically adjusted their schedule to account for where games are played. They practiced at the Air Force Academy four years ago to prepare for a game in Mexico City against Arizona, and they spent a week in Melbourne, Australia, before opening this season against the Los Angeles Rams, who flew in shortly before the game.

San Francisco beat the Rams 27-7 , looking sharper after adjusting to the 19-hour time difference.

“One thing I know about our organization that I really respect is everybody, from the top down, they’ll do anything to try to help us get acclimated to whatever adversities or things that we have to face throughout the week,” said running back Christian McCaffrey, who went to high school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 41 miles north of the Air Force Academy. “So if we’re going to play at altitude, coming here and getting acclimated is part of that. So I appreciate it.”

The 49ers arrived in Colorado on Sunday night after playing at Dallas and practiced at half-speed on Wednesday.

“I think it’s been nice to be here at practice and get some workouts in, and even just doing meetings and just living here for a week,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “It’s been a real thing that we’ve had to adjust to, and I’m glad that we’re here. I think it’s the right move for sure.”

Evans and Greenlaw practice

Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck) were back at practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

It was the first practice for Evans since he left an Oct. 19 win over Washington. He has missed the last three games.

“I thought he looked great,” Purdy said. “He looked just like good old Mike from what I’ve been throwing him all year. Obviously for me, I’m extremely encouraged by it. I’m going to go back, watch the film, see how it all looked. But just my initial thoughts were he looked great out there.”

Evans was doing work on the side at the start of Thursday’s session and then took part in drills with the receiving corps. Cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Upton Stout (shoulder), safeties Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) and Siran Neal (foot) and defensive end Khalid Kareem (ankle) took part in the open portion of practice.

The only player not in uniform was backup quarterback Mac Jones, who sat out with an illness.

Warner celebrates a birthday

Linebacker Fred Warner turned 30 on Thursday, and according to tight end George Kittle, his teammates helped him mark the milestone.

“We beat him up pre-practice, so he didn't get a lot of reps today,” Kittle joked.

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