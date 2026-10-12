49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will miss time with hamstring injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will miss at least a few weeks after injuring his hamstring in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel “got it pretty good” and will miss some time after getting hurt in the 32-29 win over Seattle on Sunday.

The injury to Samuel is the latest to hit the Niners depleted receiving room. Samuel re-signed with San Francisco early in training camp after spending last season in Washington and provided an early spark this season.

Samuel has 16 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns, 78 yards rushing on nine carries and was the team's top kick returner.

Projected starter Ricky Pearsall had season-ending knee surgery early in training camp and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling had surgery after injuring his ankle in the season opener that will sideline him for at least another month. Demarcus Robinson is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and Christian Kirk has been out since the opening week of training camp with a calf injury.

The 49ers still have Mike Evans, who has 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 1 receiver. Veteran Brandin Cooks was signed last month and had a touchdown catch in the win over the Seahawks.

Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are the other two receivers on the active roster but have only nine career catches combined in the NFL.

San Francisco has several other receivers on the practice squad, with Malik Turner and Xavier Smith having the most experience.

“Any time you lose this number of guys, whether it’s four guys or five guys, whatever it is, it’s a huge challenge,” Shanahan said. “But we do have guys in this building who can do it and we’ll always look (for more).”

The only other injury from the game was to backup linebacker Garret Wallow, who had a less severe hamstring injury than Samuel but also will likely miss some time.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (calf), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. (ankle) all have a chance to return for Monday night's game against Washington.

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