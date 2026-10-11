Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

49ers WR Deebo Samuel leaves game with hamstring injury

A professional football player exited the game with a hamstring injury; his departure followed a costly turnover

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
49ers WR Deebo Samuel leaves game with hamstring injury
49ers WR Deebo Samuel leaves game with hamstring injury

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury after he left the field late in the third quarter.

Samuel fumbled at the 49ers 35 and was motionless on the field for several seconds before limping to the sideline.

Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe recovered the ball and the Seahawks kicked a field goal four plays later to extend their lead to 26-21.

Samuel had two receptions for 21 yards and two carries for 4 yards before leaving the game.

The game had seven total turnovers through three quarters.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Eligió a los futuros cracks, mencionó a Tomás Aranda y el juvenil de Boca le respondió
    1

    Messi eligió a los cracks del futuro y puso a Tomás Aranda entre los diez nombres llamados a seguir su legado

  2. Qué pasó con Valentín Yankelevich, el hijo de Romina Yan
    2

    Qué pasó con Valentín Yankelevich, el hijo de Romina Yan

  3. Investigan la solvencia de un municipio, clubes de fútbol y presuntos “soldaditos” que operaron con Sur Finanzas
    3

    Investigan la solvencia de un municipio, clubes de fútbol y presuntos “soldaditos” que operaron con Sur Finanzas

  4. Mark Ruffalo compró más de 20 hectáreas en Nueva York para frenar el “fracking” y creó un santuario agrícola sostenible
    4

    Mark Ruffalo compró más de 20 hectáreas en Nueva York para frenar el “fracking” y creó un santuario agrícola sostenible