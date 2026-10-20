49ers WR Mike Evans leaves game against Commanders with an Achilles tendon injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Mike Evans left Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders with an Achilles tendon injury and the team said he would not return.

Evans had been bothered the past week by an injury to the tendon and didn't practice leading up to the game. He has also been playing through two broken ribs.

Evans had three catches for 94 yards in the first half before leaving the game after a 16-yard catch late in the second quarter. Evans limped off the field and was seen trying to stretch out his lower leg in the tunnel before going back to the locker room.

He didn't return for the second half and was ruled out for the game. The 49ers are already missing several receivers with Ricky Pearsall, De'Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk all sidelined. Robinson and Kirk could return as soon as next week.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury to Evans but the Niners are hoping it won't be long-term.

The 33-year-old Evans has been a key part of the 49ers' offense in his first season in San Francisco. He has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns despite dealing with the broken ribs since Week 3.

Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler and topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay. He was held to just 368 yards last season when he was limited to eight games because of injuries.

San Francisco linebacker Luke Gifford also left the game with a groin injury and his return was questionable.

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