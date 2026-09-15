A 1930s 'Heisman' shovel pass sets tone for Chiefs' 31-10 win over Denver, and maybe for the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It might well have been the first time that Patrick Mahomes had lined up in a three-point stance since he was a kid, but that's how they did things back in the 1930s, when the grainy, black-and-white game film that inspired the play was recorded.

The Chiefs quarterback was joined in the backfield, down near the Denver goal line, by backup QB Justin Fields and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Mahomes took the snap as he popped out of his stance, and with everyone flying into motion at once, scooped a little shovel pass to Walker coming across in front of him, and he scooted into the end zone for the touchdown.

“It was called ‘Heisman,’" Mahomes said of the creative play late Monday night. “I can't remember exactly who ran it because it was in black-and-white and it was scratchy when we saw it. It was a play that (offensive line) Coach (Andy) Heck brought to us.”

It was but one play in a dominant performance, but it underscored something important about the Chiefs' 31-10 rout of the AFC West champion Broncos on Monday night: They were back to having fun again.

Last season was decidedly unfun for the Chiefs, who were coming off three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. From the moment Xavier Worthy was injured by his own teammate during a loss in Brazil to open the season, right through the moment Mahomes tore knee ligaments and they were eliminated from playoff contention, the entire run was an exercise in frustration.

The Chiefs finished 6-11. Denver ended their nine-year run atop the division. And people were suddenly wondering whether an aging core of Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones were too far past their prime.

All of them played a role in getting some retribution Monday night.

Mahomes threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score, proving that his surgically repaired left knee was just fine nine months to the day after he hurt it. Kelce caught a 59-yard pass and finished with three catches for 71 yards, delighting new wife Taylor Swift , who watched the game in a suite alongside actor Tom Cruise. And Jones played a central role for a defense that held the Broncos to just 176 total yards, and punctuated his play by falling on a fumble.

“I’m not going to say it feels different. This is a positive way (to start)," Jones said, "and there is a lot of momentum we can go into, heading into the season. It’s still one game. There is a lot we can learn from it. I feel like there are a lot of plays, as a defense, that we left on the field. We're going to watch film and see what we can get better at. We will use this momentum off of this win.”

What’s working

The Chiefs were determined to run the ball, giving it to Walker seven times on the opening series. Their big free-agent signing finished with 173 yards rushing to go with two total touchdowns, giving Kansas City a backfield threat that it hasn't had in ages.

What needs help

The Chiefs were penalized seven times for 60 yards. Flags were a problem last season, too, and while they didn't necessarily cost them in the win over Denver, they are something the Chiefs need to clean up moving forward.

Stock up

Defensive back Nohl Williams made plays just about everywhere after first-round pick Mansoor Delane left with a shoulder injury following his interception on the first series of the game. The Chiefs had to rebuild almost their entire secondary in the offseason, and it would be a welcome development if Williams — a third-round pick in the 2025 draft — could emerge as a star.

Stock down

Rashee Rice took a short catch for a touchdown, bouncing off a couple of Denver defenders on the way. But most of the night, Chiefs wide receivers struggled to get separation, and that hamstrung Mahomes' ability to deliver the ball downfield.

Injuries

Delane missed a chunk of the offseason with a right shoulder injury, and there is concern that he aggravated the same injury against Denver. LB Cooper McDonald also hurt his knee in the first quarter and did not return.

Key number

13,073 yards — Kelce moved past Jason Witten and into second place for most receiving yards among tight ends in NFL history. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who played the bulk of his career in Kansas City, is No. 1 with 15,127 yards.

Next steps

The Chiefs host the Colts on Sunday night.

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