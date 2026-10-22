A city in South Korea seeks new ways to free a huge gray shark after it slips back into canal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A city in South Korea is trying on Thursday to come up with a new way to free a huge dusky shark out of a narrow canal. Workers in the port city of Busan had herded the shark, nicknamed Bukangi , out of the canal the day before, after weeks of trial and error — only for it to swim right back in hours later.

Now Busan authorities and the country's Oceans and Fisheries Ministry are determined to guide Bukangi back to open water, saying it is critical for the shark’s safety and health.

The unconventional rescue effort on Wednesday involved dozens of workers maneuvering a floating platform through the canal to push the 3-meter-long (9.8-foot) female dusky shark out. After lingering in nearby waters for hours, the shark swam beneath an outer barrier net installed on the platform that night and reentered the waterway.

According to officials, Bukangi is now stuck between that net and a second one about 50 meters (55 yards) into the mouth of the canal, with on-site inspectors and rescuers debating ways to guide it back out as the shark circles the small patch of water.

Lee Gwang-seok, an official with the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, said Bukangi was unlikely to slip past more barriers and move farther up the canal, considering the density of the nets and the narrow waterway in that section that leaves little room for the shark to squeeze through.

There were no signs that the shark had been feeding regularly during its monthlong stay in the canal, and falling water temperatures could pose additional health risks, officials say. The local Busan authorities did not immediately say when a new rescue effort for Bukangi would proceed.

Sharing the Korean name of Busan’s North Port, where it was first spotted in mid-September, Bukangi had become a major tourist attraction as it slowly circled the canal, its fins slicing through the water’s surface.

Busan officials, who made Bukangi a city mascot, say the shark attracted more than 1.7 million visitors to the canal, and hundreds of people lined up on the canal on Wednesday to watch the unusual rescue effort.

Wednesday’s operation was the third attempt to free Bukangi, following failed efforts on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 that involved boats spraying streams of water and nets placed across the narrow waterway.

Bukangi avoided the boats and swam over the nets.