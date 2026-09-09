A journalist is named king of a Ugandan monarchy that just lost its onetime 'boy king'

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A news anchor was unexpectedly named the next monarch of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom on Wednesday following last month's death at age 34 of a monarch once known as the “boy king” because of his ascension to the throne as an infant.

A selection committee for Tooro announced their choice of Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as crown prince following a search. A cousin of the late king, Kijanangoma is a news anchor and editor with state broadcaster Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

He is likely to be crowned this week to succeed Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who will be buried on Saturday in a funeral expected to be attended by tens of thousands of mourners in a remote city near the Congo border. King Oyo was unmarried at the time of his death from cancer. The event saddened many who had watched him grow from infancy and become a beloved leader for his ancient kingdom.

Tooro is one of five traditional kingdoms recognized by Uganda's government, though they don't have any formal sovereignty.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had asserted that Oyo left a young heir born out of wedlock, but Tooro's committee looked beyond that in picking Kijanangoma.

The choice of Kijanangoma, who is known as a down-to-earth broadcaster, was likely aimed at appealing to traditionalists seeking continuity and those against having another child on the throne.

But it could also prove controversial and provoke a legal challenge if Oyo’s devotees feel alienated by the decision.

The choice was immediately rejected by his closest relative. “We are just very disappointed,” said Ruth Komuntale, Oyo’s sister, speaking to local broadcaster NBS. “Honestly, to me it’s very dramatic, trying to bring division and turmoil.” She said Oyo’s written will “clearly stated” that he left behind an heir to his throne.

Oyo was coronated in 1995 at the age of 3 after his father’s death. He was a curious child in colorful robes and an object of adoration for his hundreds of thousands of subjects.

At his coronation, he went through a series of tribal rituals and was led into the royal cemetery to perform the coming-of-age-ritual: successfully tossing nine coffee beans into his father’s tomb.

Oyo immediately held the unofficial title of the world’s youngest king, a mesmerizing figure even for world leaders introduced to him at national events, including South Africa’s Nelson Mandela . The kid was guided by regents appointed by the kingdom until he became an adult at 18.

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi befriended the Tooro royal family as if they were part of his extended family. Gadhafi made multiple trips to Uganda and supported Oyo and the queen mother for years before his death in October 2011.

Uganda's traditional kingdoms were banned after independence from British colonial rule by a republican president who said he wanted to unify the country, but they were restored in 1993. Although they have no political authority and are legally not allowed to engage in partisan politics, monarchs wield authority as guardians of tribal culture.