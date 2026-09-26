A new European soccer league for amputee players kicked off in Romania’s capital

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A new European soccer league kicked off in Romania’s capital this week, giving amputee players from countries lacking domestic leagues an opportunity to compete on an international stage.

The European Amputee Football Federation, or EAFF, inaugurated the new Conference League in Bucharest. The games were held Thursday and Friday, and the final concluded on Friday when Maccabi Haifa FC of Israel was crowned the winner after beating Scotland’s Ayr United 4-0.

The victory meant a lot to Ben Binyamin of the team from Israel. Back in 2023, the Israeli player had his right leg blown off during the Hamas attack on the Tribe of Nova music festival, which left him fearing he would never play soccer again.

“I am very happy that we won this tournament, we won without conceding a single goal,” he told The Associated Press. “Football itself for us is our physiotherapy, our life, and our second family. It helps us in life. It gives us strength.”

Four teams participated in the tournament: FCSB of host nation Romania, Maccabi Haifa FC of Israel, Ayr United of Scotland and Panathinaikos AC PwD of Greece.

“We are very satisfied, very happy to bring pride to the country,” Binyamin added.

Inspired by the European club competition model in able-bodied soccer, the EAFF described the new league as a “historic milestone” that represents “another important step in the development of European amputee football.”

“The Conference League creates an international opportunity for clubs from countries where domestic amputee football leagues are not yet established,” it says on its website.

Played in a seven-versus-seven format, on 60-meter (196-foot) by 40-meter (131-foot) fields, amputee soccer is a game for amputees and people living with limb defects. Players have one leg and a pair of crutches, while goalkeepers have both legs but one hand or arm.

Established in 2015, the EAFF aims to help people with amputations or limb defects gain access to amputee soccer throughout Europe. The World Amputee Football Federation was established in 2002 and a World Cup is held every four years.

The new league hopes to attract more spectators to amputee soccer and gives teams opportunities to build international relationships. The EAFF also organizes a Nations League, Champions League, Europa League, and holds other initiatives like women’s and junior camps.

Iain Matthew, manager of the Scottish team, told the AP that while his team’s 0-4 loss to Maccabi Haifa was disappointing, the league itself offered valuable experience for his players.

“The competition is great for smaller nations … to get European football experience,” he said. “I think we could have played better, we could have defended better, but you’ve got to praise your players for what they’ve done over the week.”

McGrath reported from Leamington Spa, England.