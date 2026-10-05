A slide at the 1 flips Vikings bettors’ fate as Dolphins cover in 15-10 loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had to do was run into the end zone Sunday and bettors backing Minnesota would have cashed in.

But Hockenson went down at the 1-yard line, and suddenly the money that was supposed to go to Vikings bettors wound up in the hands of those who had the Miami Dolphins, who covered the 10 1/2-point spread in the 15-10 loss at Minnesota .

“Vikings-Dolphins game was a winner for the sportsbook," said Christian Cipollini, BetMGM senior trading manager. "While Minnesota did not cover as big favorites, it was the game going under the total and only one touchdown being scored that helped the book the most.”

The total at BetMGM was 43 points.

Craig Mucklow, Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading, downplayed the impact of that play.

“It would have been a decent win for the bettors if the Vikings covered, but the swing to Miami covering was fairly minimal,” Mucklow said. “Vikings-Dolphins game was one of our lowest handle matchups this week, a trend we anticipate for any Dolphins game for the rest of the season.”

The loss dropped the Dolphins to 0-4, which is why the point spread was so heavily in the Vikings' favor. Minnesota is atop the NFC North with a 4-0 record.

While those with money on the Vikings might not have been thrilled with Hockenson's decision to slide, what he did is common in that situation because running out the clock is more important than putting more points on the scoreboard. The Dolphins had no timeouts, and the Vikings were able to kneel down rather than risk giving Miami any hope, no matter how slim.

“We called it in the huddle: Go down in bounds," Hockenson said. "Yeah, there was a lot of grass in front of me. Seeing paint in front of me is always fun, but whatever it takes to win this game. That’s the whole mindset of the team.”

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here