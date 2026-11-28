ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Forty-eight hours after Aaron Rodgers' stunning departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos who were thoroughly disjointed, disorganized and discombobulated in a 27-5 road loss in the rain that snapped their six-game winning streak.

Nix's worst performance as a pro featured three points in 13 drives, three turnovers, including a fumble in the end zone and a pick-6, and three sacks on a miserable afternoon for Denver's offense.

“I let the team down today,” Nix said afterward, “and that’s the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and a leader of the team.”

The misery began with his fumble into his own end zone, which T.J. Watt recovered to get the scoring started.

“Yeah, going down 7-0 with a fumble recovered in the end zone for a touchdown is not ideal,” Nix said. “Definitely not how you want to put the defense out there down 7-0. That starts us off on the wrong foot, and we couldn’t get out of the hole after that.”

Rookie Jonah Coleman, coming off a 111-yard, three-TD performance against Las Vegas, was limited to 26 yards on 15 carries as the Broncos' offensive line sprung leaks from the get-go and never really recovered.

Evan Engram, coming off his best day with the Broncos a week earlier, was held without a catch and Courtland Sutton caught just one pass for 4 yards a week after getting shut out.

Coach Sean Payton pointed the finger of blame squarely at himself.

“It starts with me,” Payton said. “We knew it was going to be a tough challenge coming in here. They’ve played well at home and I think early on, we gave them opportunities of momentum and that falls on me.”

Payton said he was the reason the Broncos lacked balance, which put Nix in a bad spot all afternoon.

Nix was asked if this was a devastating defeat that the Broncos would dwell on or wash away and chalk it up to a bad day.

“It’s on our record the rest of the year,” Nix said. “But mentally, you got to flush it and move on to the next game. You can’t let this team beat you twice.”

What’s working

Denver's defense allowed just one score, DK Metcalf's 22-yard touchdown catch with star cornerback Pat Surtain II in coverage. Mason Rudolph completed just nine passes for 142 yards, but with Nix giving up two scores himself, Rudolph didn't have to do much more.

What needs help

Denver's offense should be much farther along by this point in the season. The Broncos couldn't run the ball in the rain Sunday and Nix couldn't push the ball downfield with any accuracy, reminiscent of his game against Pittsburgh in his rookie year when the Steelers didn't have to respect any deep throws and kept flooding the intermediate lanes to keep Nix in check.

Stock up

ILB Alex Singleton led Denver's defense with 13 stops, including a safety in the first half that proved to be the Broncos' only highlight.

Stock down

Just when Nix seemed to be shaking off his slow start in his comeback from ankle surgeries, he had his worst performance as a pro. At this rate, the Broncos might choose to wait a year before awarding him a colossal contract extension, giving him a prove-it fourth year much the way the Carolina Panthers did with Bryce Young and the Houston Texans did with C.J. Stroud.

Injuries

CB Ja'Quan McMillian left the game in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury but said in the locker room afterward that he was fine.

Key number

1.7 — Yards per carry by Coleman on a day the Broncos needed him to have a big game with the weather curtailing the passing game.

Next steps

The Broncos host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in the first of three games in which they'll be heavy favorites ahead of their Christmas Day showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

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