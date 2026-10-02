Aaron Donald out, Puka Nacua returns for Rams' game against Eagles on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Donald will miss the Rams’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because of a sore back, while Puka Nacua will return after missing two games because of a hip and groin injury.

Donald did not practice all week and coach Sean McVay officially ruled him out Friday. A three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in two games after ending his two-season retirement.

Nacua had five receptions for 74 yards in the season opener against the 49ers but missed games versus the Giants and Broncos after hurting himself in practice on Sept. 17.

“Just in some of the change of direction stuff, some of the stuff in my hip area just was not feeling great,” Nacua said. “It was causing me some pain and some restriction in some of my movements.”

The Rams (1-2) have also ruled out tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), while tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) is questionable.

McVay also said practice squad wide receiver Alex Bachman will likely be called up to contribute on special teams after return specialist Xavier Smith was waived on Friday.

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