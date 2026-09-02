Aaron Glenn gets another chance to turn things around as the Jets try to end 15-year playoff drought

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — NEW YORK JETS (3-14)

Expectations

Aaron Glenn's first season as coach didn't go nearly as good as he and the franchise hoped, but he's getting a do-over in his second year — with an eye on a franchise turnaround and a return to respectability. The Jets have a 15-year playoff drought, the longest active skid in the four major North American leagues, and it'll be tough to end that this year in a top-heavy AFC East with New England and Buffalo leading the way. But Glenn revamped his staff, most notably bringing in offensive coordinator Frank Reich , and he and GM Darren Mougey added a few veteran leaders to help instill a winning attitude, including quarterback Geno Smith — in his return to the team that drafted him in 2013 — linebacker Demario Davis and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . The Jets could still end up in play for one of the NFL draft's top QBs next April, but Glenn will need to show marked improvement with a handful more wins to stick around and oversee the next step.

New faces

OC Frank Reich, DC Brian Duker, QB Geno Smith, LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, G Dylan Parham, OL Jordan Meredith, DT T'Vondre Sweat, DL David Onyemata, DE Kingsley Enagbare, DE Joseph Ossai, CB Nahshon Wright, S Dane Belton, K Blake Grupe, rookie edge rusher David Bailey, rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds, rookie DT Darrell Jackson Jr., rookie QB Cade Klubnik.

Key losses

OC Tanner Engstrand, QB Justin Fields, QB Tyrod Taylor, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson, WR John Metchie, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, LB Quincy Williams, DL Micheal Clemons, S Tony Adams, DB Isaiah Oliver, K Nick Folk.

Strengths

The offensive line was a positive last season and looks to be so again with bookend tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, center Josh Myers, right guard Joe Tippmann and new left guard Parham. Reich's presence should pay immediate dividends for an offense that ranked among the NFL's worst in several categories. Adding Sadiq to a versatile tight ends group that includes Jeremy Ruckert and Mason Taylor should give Smith — who led the NFL with 17 INTs in Las Vegas last season — some safety outlets beyond running back Breece Hall and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. The acquisition of the 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat from Tennessee gives New York a hefty D-line, especially against the run with Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs and Onyemata. The Jets are hoping Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick , can add some instant juice to the pass rush with Will McDonald, Enagbare and Ossai coming off the edges.

Weaknesses

Smith is considered by some a placeholder and is coming off a down year. He's an upgrade from what New York had last season, but if he goes down, Klubnik could be forced into action. The Jets were the first NFL team to go an entire season without an interception since the league started tracking the stat in 1933. The new-look secondary will need to make plays to allow the front to put pressure on quarterbacks. Bringing in Fitzpatrick, Wright and Belton should help, as well as the rookie Ponds, but all eyes will be on the defense's ability to take the ball away. The depth at linebacker could be tested behind the 37-year-old Davis and returning starter Jamien Sherwood. After the Jets had the reliable Nick Folk at kicker last season, they claimed Grupe off waivers from the Colts after Jason Sanders and Cade York struggled this summer.

Camp development

Bailey looked disruptive with a quick first step throughout training camp and had good showings in joint practices with Tampa Bay and preseason games, providing some optimism the former Texas Tech star could make an instant impact for New York's defense.

Fantasy player to watch

Hall, coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, was sidelined the second half of camp with a strained groin . But he's expected to be ready for Week 1 and should be a dual-threat producer out of the backfield in Reich's offense. Hall's receiving numbers should come closer to those of his second season in 2023 (76 receptions for 591 yards) than last season (36 for 350).

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