MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A rematch awaits: It'll be No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Wake Forest facing off for the Atlantic Coast Conference title, a game that will send one team to the College Football Playoff and have the other wondering if an at-large berth is coming its way.

Miami's 28-20 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night made the matchup — which has seemed inevitable for weeks — official. Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC, No. 11 CFP) beat Georgia Tech 50-29 earlier Saturday, putting the Demon Deacons on the brink of clinching.

Miami's win eliminated Louisville, which was the only team left in the conference with any mathematical chance of advancing to the title game.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP) won 33-20 at Wake Forest on Sept. 18, taking a 31-7 lead before holding on in the fourth quarter.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 since that game, and on an absolute tear. They’ve averaged a nation-leading 49.1 points and are outscoring opponents by 37.4 points per game — nearly two touchdowns better than anyone else in the country over that span.

“Don’t undersell winning on the road. ... It’s not easy to win on the road, against any opponent,” Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said Saturday after the victory at Georgia Tech. “Really proud of this football team, the third football team I believe in Wake Forest history with 10 wins. The fact that it was a little muted in there, I understand it. There’s a lot to play for. We’re excited about what next week brings.”

It’s the third ACC title-game berth for Wake Forest, the second for Miami. Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 9-6 for the 2006 title, then lost the 2021 title game 45-21 to Pitt. Miami lost to Clemson 38-3 in 2017; the Hurricanes opted out of the 2012 ACC title game because of looming sanctions.

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