Ace Glass erupts for 23 after halftime as No. 22 Vanderbilt routs Memphis 105-81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ace Glass scored all of his 23 points in the second half as No. 22 Vanderbilt thumped Memphis 105-81 Tuesday night.

The Commodores (3-0) won their second straight over Memphis with Glass leading a 3-point shooting exhibition that turned a 47-42 halftime lead into a blowout. The transfer from Washington State started a 23-7 spurt to open the second half making back-to-back 3s and five of his first seven 3s in the second half.

Seven different Commodores made at least one 3-pointer. Vanderbilt shot 15 of 32 outside the arc as the Commodores led by as much as 27 late.

Preseason All-American Tyler Tanner scored 17 points, Berke Büyüktuncel had 16 and Sebastian Williams-Adams and Bangot Dak each added 11.

Memphis (2-1) came in just outside the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 18 Iowa State in South Dakota, but had two injuries happen during the game.

Senior Jayden Reid, the AP player of the week , hurt his left ankle when he went down within the opening two minutes of the game. He limped to the bench and returned. Luke Almodovar led Memphis with 21, but landed on his back so hard after dunking midway through the second half that silenced Memorial Gym. He walked to the locker room and did not return.

Reid finished with 11 points, and Tylik Weeks added 15.

Vanderbilt used a 13-4 run to take a 40-31 lead with 4:30 left on a pair of free throws by Ant Brown Jr. Memphis answered with nine consecutive points, keyed by five free throws by Almodovar, and his turnaround jumper in the paint tied it at 40 with 2:06 left.

Barrett hit a 3-pointer just before the first half clock expired for a 47-42 lead at intermission.

Up next

Memphis: Hosts No. 10 Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Friday night.

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