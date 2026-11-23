MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and had a triple-double, Pelle Larsson scored 21 and the shorthanded Miami Heat beat the very shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder 123-113 on Sunday night to push their winning streak to seven games.

Adebayo finished with 15 rebounds and 12 assists, his ninth career triple-double in regular season play. He's also had one in the postseason.

Nikola Jović scored 15 and Davion Mitchell added 14 for Miami, which had seven players in double figures.

Bennett Stirtz scored 21 for Oklahoma City, which got 20 from Jared McCain, 17 from Ajay Mitchell and 13 from Josh Dix.

Both teams were missing past Most Valuable Players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the two-time reigning MVP — was out for Oklahoma City with a neck strain and lower back contusion, while Miami was without Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a groin strain.

It was the first game missed for both Gilgeous-Alexander and Antetokounmpo this season. The Thunder, who have dealt with serious injury issues all season, had only nine available players — three of them under two-way contracts.

And the Thunder never went away, getting down by 20 early in the fourth before outscoring Miami 33-23 in the final 10:36.

The Heat became the fourth team in NBA history to improve their record to 10-6 (or better) through 16 games after an 0-4 start. The others: Dallas (12-4) in 2006-07, Oklahoma City (10-6) in 2018-19 and Sacramento (10-6) in 2022-23.

Miami matched its longest win streak since a 13-game unbeaten run from Jan. 17 through Feb. 10, 2017. The Heat had three other seven-game streaks since, the most recent spanning January and February of last season.

Up next

Thunder: Visit Indiana on Monday.

Heat: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday.

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