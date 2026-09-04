Adley Rutschman returns to Camden Yards — and homers in the 1st inning for the Red Sox

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered in his first at-bat in his return to Camden Yards, hitting a drive to right field for the Boston Red Sox in the top of the first inning at Baltimore on Thursday night.

Rutschman received a standing ovation from the crowd — and from the Baltimore dugout — when he came to the plate with two outs in the first. Then he slugged a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Young over the wall in right field. It was his 10th homer of the season and second since being traded from the Orioles to the Red Sox in early August.

Rutschman also received a video tribute between the first and second innings, and he got another big ovation despite having already done some damage offensively for his new team.

“A lot of memories, a lot of positive experiences. The people in Baltimore have always treated me with an unbelievable amount of respect and love, and I’ve always felt that when I’ve been here,” Rutschman said before the game. “So just a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Rutschman has battled elbow issues of late, but he was back in the lineup after missing the previous three games.

“It’s a lot of feelings going on. Different being over on this side,” he said. “A lot of memories, a lot of positive memories.”

Baltimore drafted Rutschman No. 1 overall in 2019. His arrival in the major leagues in 2022 was part of a significant turnaround in which the Orioles ultimately won the AL East in 2023 and made the playoffs in 2024.

However, the last two years have been a good deal less successful. Although Rutschman made the All-Star team for the third time this year, the Orioles traded him to Boston just before the deadline.

“It's nothing but positive things to say about the Orioles, the organization, the staff, the players, coaches, just from top to bottom,” Rutschman said. “From getting drafted up until the trade deadline this year, it's been a phenomenal experience.”

Rutschman is now in better position to make the playoffs. Boston is almost certain to qualify, currently holding the second wild card. The Orioles have managed to stay in the race without him. They entered Thursday night one game behind Cleveland for the third wild card.

So there was a decent amount at stake once the pregame reunions were over.

“He couldn't help himself. He stopped into the clubhouse quickly,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said. “A lot of hugs, a lot of crap talk going back and forth. It was good to see him.”

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