Adonis Ratliff and Alijah Arenas power No. 21 USC to 95-63 win over Milwaukee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adonis Ratliff scored 25 points in his collegiate debut, Alijah Arenas had 21 points and a career-high eight rebounds, and No. 21 Southern California beat Milwaukee 95-63 to open the season Monday night.

Darius Ratliff, Adonis’ twin brother, added 14 points and five blocks in his debut for the Trojans. Rodney Rice had 15 points and nine assists in his first game since a season-ending shoulder injury last year, and KJ Lewis added 10 points.

USC (1-0) shot 56.9% from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range, and never trailed en route to its third straight season-opening win under coach Eric Musselman.

Amare Hereford scored 14 points and Tre Norman had 13 for the Panthers (0-1).

The Ratliff brothers, the twin sons of 16-year NBA veteran Theo Ratliff, are part of a decorated freshman class for the Trojans that includes touted recruit Christian Collins, who did not play.

Adonis Ratliff shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Darius Ratliff was 5 of 10 and made his only 3-point attempt.

USC led 46-29 at halftime on the strength of red-hot shooting and lockdown defense. The Trojans shot 53.6% in the first half and forced the Panthers into nine turnovers, including six in a span of 5:10.

USC pulled away with a 15-0 run midway through the half, holding Milwaukee scoreless for more than seven minutes, and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Milwaukee guard John Lovelace Jr. injured his left leg when he landed awkwardly following a layup in the second half. He walked off the floor with an athletic trainer and did not return.

Up next

Milwaukee plays at Santa Clara on Wednesday.

USC hosts Wichita State on Sunday.

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