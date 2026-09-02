After going 4-13 last season, the Giants expect to be better with John Harbaugh as coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13)

Expectations

The Giants expect to be better after hiring John Harbaugh as coach, a Super Bowl champion tasked with bringing the organization back to prominence. There is almost nowhere to go but up after last season and 38 losses in 51 games going back to 2023. Harbaugh assembled an experienced coaching staff from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, and he and general manager Joe Schoen upgraded the roster in free agency and the draft. How much better they'll be hinges largely on QB Jaxson Dart , who is the undisputed starter going into his second NFL season. Adding Tremaine Edmunds and No. 5 pick Arvell Reese at linebacker and with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux rushing the passer, the defense is being counted on to improve drastically after ranking among the worst in the league. With the over/under on wins set at 7 1/2, contending for a playoff spot would make it a successful season. A lot would have to go right to make that happen, but there is legitimate excitement about the not-too-distant future.

New faces

Harbaugh, Nagy, Callahan, Edmunds, Reese, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson , RB Najee Harris , FB Patrick Ricard, WRs Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham Jr. , WR/PR Braxton Berrios, rookie WR Malachi Fields, TE Isaiah Likely, rookie OL Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa , DTs D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris and CJ Okoye, CB Greg Newsome, rookie CB Colton Hood, S Ar'Darius Washington, S Jason Pinnock, Rookie K Dominic Zvada, P Jordan Stout.

Key losses

DT Dexter Lawrence, QB Russell Wilson, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, G Greg Van Roten, OL Josh Ezeudu, LBs Bobby Okereke and Darius Muasau, CB Cor’Dale Flott, S Dane Belton, P Jamie Gillan.

Strengths

Harbaugh wants to be able to run the ball early and often. A backfield that includes Harris, Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy — plus Dart — with Ricard leading the way should be able to accomplish that. Balancing that out offensively is the return of No. 1 WR Malik Nabers from a torn ACL that cut his season short not even midway through his fourth game. Few teams have the personnel to attack off the edge as well as New York with the combination of Burns, Carter and Thibodeaux. Burns is coming off a career-best 16 1/2 sacks that trailed only record-setter Myles Garrett.

Weaknesses

Getting to the pass rush is a concern, and stopping the run is still a sizable question after allowing 145.3 yards a game on the ground last season. Losing Lawrence after he asked for and was granted a trade, to Cincinnati for the 10th pick, put a huge void in the middle of the defensive front. The secondary plays a role in that, too, and there could be holes for opponents to exploit running and passing against these defensive backs. On offense, Dart is learning a new system and could experience some growing pains along the way. Who he targets beyond leaning on Likely and Nabers remains to be seen, and Dart needs to stay healthy and avoid unnecessary hits.

Camp development

Calvin Austin was lost for the season with a right knee injury on a noncontact 1-on-1 drill on Aug. 25. Based on practices, the former Steelers receiver looked as if he would have had a significant role on offense.

Fantasy player to watch

Likely was Dart's most popular target in camp, and he could be a safety valve when the games begin. Likely is almost a hybrid tight end/receiver who can line up just about anywhere and present a matchup nightmare for defenses.

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