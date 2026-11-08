Agbaosi puts up 18 in Mercyhurst’s 89-50 win against Penn State Shenango

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Deraje Agbaosi had 18 points in Mercyhurst’s 89-50 victory over Penn State Shenango on Saturday.

Agbaosi also contributed 14 rebounds for the Lakers (1-2). Geoff Sprouse scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Jake Lemelman shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, adding seven rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals.

Jordan Dotson led the Nittany Lions in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Izzy Santiago added 10 points and two steals for Penn State Shenango. Aidan Slocum finished with nine points and two steals.

Up next

Mercyhurst: at Penn State on Thursday.

Penn State Shenango: at Youngstown State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.