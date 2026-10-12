Airstrikes on Yemen's capital, drone hits vessel in Strait of Hormuz, and other Mideast developments

Airstrikes targeted two districts in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported Monday, blaming Saudi Arabia for the airstrikes that occurred around midnight. Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the claim.

India's Foreign Ministry said two Indian nationals were missing after a drone struck a commercial tanker around the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry said Monday the two were among 11 Indian sailors aboard the MT PETRO DOLPHIN when it was hit by a drone Sunday.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here .

Airstrikes target Yemen's capital

Yemen’s Houthis reported airstrikes on Sanaa's Hamdan and Thourah districts as the conflict between the Iranian-backed rebels and Saudi Arabia continues to escalate.

The rebels’ media center said the strikes occurred at midnight Monday, without providing further details.

The center blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes, which came as the Houthis continued to fire missiles and drones toward the kingdom’s airports.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

Two Indian sailors missing after drone hits tanker

India's Foreign Ministry said Monday two Indian seafarers are missing after a drone struck the MT PETRO DOLPHIN in the Strait of Hormuz area.

The commercial tanker had 11 Indian seafarers onboard when the drone struck on Sunday, the ministry said.

The ministry said a second vessel, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT VALTHERA, was struck by an unknown projectile, sparking a fire on board, but all 11 Indian seafarers on the tanker were safe.

It said India’s Embassy in Muscat was coordinating with Omani authorities and the ships’ management companies to locate the missing crew members.

The ministry condemned the attacks, saying repeated strikes on commercial shipping in the region were “deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation.”

UAE official calls for joint action against attacks from Iran and its proxies

An Emirati diplomat on Monday called for “joint Gulf action” to defend Gulf countries against attacks by Iran and its allied groups.

Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the rulers of the United Arab Emirates, said Iran and its allies wrongly assessed that Gulf Arab countries were “the weakest link” in the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran.

Tehran and its allies have repeatedly attacked Arab countries on the opposite side of the Persian Gulf.

Gargash posted on social media that “we are all targeted and that our security is indivisible,” adding that attacks on Saudi Arabia undermine "the security of the UAE and all Gulf states.”

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.