Akron fan’s dream OC debut ends in heartbreak after 4 plays and a costly fumble

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Marty Whims II got to experience the joy and frustration of being the offensive coordinator for a Football Bowl Subdivision team on Saturday.

Unfortunately, it lasted for only four plays.

Akron was moving the ball on its first possession against Robert Morris when wide receiver Marcel Williams fumbled at the Colonials’ 37-yard line. David Johnson recovered the ball after Tasheen Howard and Jake Lopinto forced the fumble.

“We moved the ball, got some first downs. I thought we were going to get a touchdown if we didn’t fumble,” Whims said shortly after his OC stint ended.

Whims got to call plays as part of Akron’s “Offensive Coordinator of the Game” for its home opener. The 46-year-old Whims — a longtime season-ticket holder — graduated from Akron and is the chief financial officer for Stark Enterprises.

Only season-ticket and suite holders were eligible for the contest. Suites sold out for the first time since InfoCision Stadium opened in 2009.

Akron had more than 23 million social media views and an influx of new season ticket-holders since the contest was announced Aug. 4. Fans from 38 states and as far away as Germany became Zips season-ticket holders, including Jon Gruden, Pat McAfee, and Dan “Big Cat” Katz.

Every season and suite ticket counted as an entry (four tickets, four entries). Season ticket-holders also received extra entries for each new buyer they referred.

The contest was the brainchild of athletic director Andrew Goodrich.

The nine finalists were announced Aug. 19, including Katz of Barstool Sports, longtime season ticket-holders, and people from Nebraska and Texas. Whims was announced as the winner on Aug. 25.

Whims and Akron coach Joe Moorhead met Friday to go over strategy and review game film before coming up with a 20-play script.

The Zips deferred after winning the coin toss and forced Robert Morris into going three-and-out. Akron got the ball on its own 40 with 11:12 remaining.

The Zips quickly moved into Colonials’ territory on a 12-yard run by Jordan Gant. Cibastian Broughton had a 2-yard completion to Kyan Mason, and Gant had a 7-yard gain to give Akron third-and-1 on the Colonials' 39.

Nick Saban — no stranger to the Mid-American Conference after graduating from rival Kent State and coaching one year at Toledo — told Whims during “College GameDay” to get the play in quickly and “stay ahead of the sticks and run the ball. All the fans are going to want you to throw it. Run the ball. You won’t get criticized as much.”

Whims was staying ahead of the sticks until a false start penalty on right guard Nate Hampton put the Zips in third-and-6.

Williams had the necessary yards for the first down on his catch, only to turn it over.

Because of the turnover, Whims was unable to try Saban’s third idea: “Don’t get cute, but if you’re gonna get cute, throw the damn flea flicker. The fans will love it.”

Whims stayed on the sideline behind Akron’s bench before going back to the stands to watch the game with his three sons.

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