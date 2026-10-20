AL champion Rays were mainly built by wise trades and low-cost signings

The Tampa Bay Rays were built into American League champions through savvy trades, budget-friendly signings and an organizational strength in identifying, developing and maximizing talent.

They’re four wins from the franchise’s first World Series title thanks to smart decisions by president of baseball operations Erik Neander, manager Kevin Cash and their scouting and coaching staffs.

The Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 on Friday night.

Only three players on Tampa Bay’s 26-man roster in the AL Championship Series were drafted by the team, and first baseman Jonathan Aranda was an international signing. Speedy outfielder Chandler Simpson and left-hander Ian Seymour were second-round picks, and shortstop Taylor Walls was a third-round selection.

Two-time All-Stars Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz are among 16 players acquired in trades. Both came from Cleveland, in separate deals. Each hit a two-run homer to seal a 7-3 victory over the Guardians on Monday night that clinched the Rays’ third pennant.

Right-hander Nick Martinez heads the list of four players who were signed in free agency. Left-hander Cam Booser signed as a minor league free agent and righty Kevin Kelly was a Rule 5 pick.

The Rays opened the season with a payroll of $90.5 million that ranked 26th in the majors, proof that wise moves can be a path to winning instead of wild spending. The Brewers had MLB’s 19th-highest payroll as of Aug. 31.

“The World Series is about to be two exceptional baseball teams. It’s going to be a blast to watch,” Neander said Monday night during a clubhouse celebration. “They deserve it. I’m happy for our staff, unbelievable top to bottom. We all play our little part to help these guys do the heavy lifting. The most special group of guys you can imagine. You want it that much more for them and happy they’ve delivered to this point.”

Cash, a .183 career hitter as a backup catcher for nearly a decade, has managed the Rays since 2015 and has twice won the AL Manager of the Year award. He’s been a steady presence who embraces analytics and fosters strong relationships with his players through effective communication.

“We talk through — I’ll try to hit every scenario, and we’re certainly not going to get them all, but your gut instinct, your analytic information, blend them all together,” Cash said. “But you’d like to have a process to the decisions you’re making and feel good about the decisions you’re making. You really rely on your coaching staff in the game and before the game, whether it’s the coaching staff or talking with our group that I think does such a good job of providing so much quality information that we can kind of bounce off one another and feel good about the direction that we’re going into the game.”

Here’s a look at how the Rays were built:

Lineup

Caminero was acquired from Cleveland when he was 18 years old for reliever Tobias Myers in 2021. Caminero hit 45 homers last year and 42 this season. Myers never pitched for the Guardians and had a 5.53 ERA for the Mets in 2026.

Díaz came from Cleveland in 2018 in a three-way trade that included Seattle and has become the team’s non-traditional leadoff hitter. He won a batting title in 2023 and hit .293 with 22 homers and 85 RBIs this year.

Catcher Liam Hicks joined the Rays from Miami at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. He hit .284 with 18 homers and 82 RBIs between the two clubs in his second year in the majors.

Infielder Richie Palacios, who hit a two-run double in Game 6 against the Guardians, came from St. Louis in 2024. Outfielders Jonny DeLuca, Victor Mesa Jr. and Ryan Vilade also were acquired in trades, and Cedric Mullins was signed in free agency last offseason.

Starting rotation

Ace starter Drew Rasmussen was originally drafted by the Rays in the first round in 2017 but did not sign with them due to concerns following his first Tommy John surgery. He was selected by the Brewers in the sixth round in 2018, made his debut with them in 2020 and was eventually traded to Tampa Bay in 2021.

Freddy Peralta, the ALCS MVP, joined the Rays at the trade deadline this year after a rough first half with the Mets and turned things around in Tampa Bay. He was traded from Milwaukee to New York last offseason after winning 17 games.

Martinez signed a one-year, $13 million contract in free agency a few days before spring training opened. He won 15 games, had a 3.10 ERA and made his first All-Star team.

Right-hander Griffin Jax came from Minnesota at the 2025 trade deadline. He had a 3.53 ERA in 34 games, including 23 starts.

Bullpen

Bryan Baker had three career saves in four seasons when the Rays got him from Baltimore in a July 2025 trade. Pitching coach Kyle Snyder and his staff turned Baker into a dominant closer who had 41 saves in the regular season and has five more in seven scoreless appearances this postseason.

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