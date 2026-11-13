AL MVP Voting
Professional baseball players receive annual voting points; the results determine league rankings for the season
- 1 minuto de lectura'
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Yordan Alvarez, Houston 30 - - - - - - - - - 420 Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay - 27 3 - - - - - - - 267 Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City - 2 11 5 3 3 1 2 1 2 188 Cam Schlittler, New York - 1 8 8 5 1 4 - - 1 181 Pete Alonso, Baltimore - - 2 7 4 5 5 1 3 1 144 Miguel Vargas, Chicago - - 4 2 2 5 4 7 4 1 129 Kevin McGonigle, Detroit - - - 5 5 3 4 1 2 6 109 Randy Arozarena, Seattle - - - - 3 6 5 5 4 4 95 Ben Rice, New York - - 2 - 5 3 2 5 3 2 92 Willson Contreras, Boston - - - 3 1 3 2 3 3 2 67 Dylan Cease, Toronto - - - - - - 1 3 3 1 20 Wilyer Abreu, Boston - - - - 1 - 1 1 2 - 17 Parker Messick, Cleveland - - - - - - - 1 3 1 10 Dillon Dingler, Detroit - - - - 1 - - - - 1 7 Steven Kwan, Cleveland - - - - - - 1 - - 1 5 Munetaka Murakami, Chicago - - - - - 1 - - - - 5 Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston - - - - - - - 1 - 1 4 Ezequiel Durán, Rangers - - - - - - - - 1 1 3 Drew Rasmussen, Rays - - - - - - - - 1 1 3 Isaac Paredes, Astros - - - - - - - - - 2 2 Cade Smith, Guardians - - - - - - - - - 2 2
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