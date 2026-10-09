Alabama guard Aden Holloway begins 5-game suspension following drug arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama guard Aden Holloway will miss three exhibition games and two regular-season games during a five-game suspension following his arrest on a drug charge, coach Nate Oats said Thursday.

Holloway was arrested March 16, days before the NCAA Tournament, after authorities said they found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his Tuscaloosa apartment. He was charged with first-degree marijuana possession and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Alabama suspended him indefinitely and removed him from campus pending a student conduct investigation. He missed the Crimson Tide’s run to the Sweet 16. The charges were dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

“He’s done a great job,” Oats said. “He’s applied himself really consistently the last couple months with the work he’s had to do to get back on the team and get the charges dropped.”

Holloway served the first game of the suspension Thursday, missing a 111-93 win over Furman. He also will miss exhibitions against Mississippi and Auburn and regular-season games against Sam Houston State and Arkansas State. He is expected to return Nov. 9 against Oakland.

Oats said the punishment had been decided before injuries depleted Alabama’s backcourt.

Anderson Diaz and Preston Murphy Jr. sat out Thursday's exhibition with upper-body injuries, and Jaxon Richardson was sidelined by an illness. Amari Allen led Alabama with 19 points and six assists.

“I’d just like to get it over with as quick as we can and get him back on the floor ’cause he’s done an outstanding job,” Oats said.

Holloway was Alabama’s second-leading scorer last season at 16.8 points per game and led the team in 3-point shooting at 43.8%. The senior transferred from Auburn in 2024.

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